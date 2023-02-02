Wellington residents losing sleep as planes 'roar' overhead on new flight plan

Residents in Wellington's northern suburbs claim noise from planes fllying over has been extremely disruptive since changes in late 2022.

A new system for planes flying in and out of Wellington has some residents complaining about the noise, with lost sleep from late night flights a major source of contention.

Air navigation service Airways alongside Wellington Airport introduced a new system in December last year that means planes can fly more frequently over Johnsonville and Khandallah.

In the months since, residents in the northern suburbs claim the noise from overhead planes has been extremely disruptive.

“If I’m on the phone to my family I can't hear anything each time the plane goes over,” said Mandy, who lives on a hill near Broadmeadows, but who did not want to share her surname for fear of online backlash.

She said the noise from the planes was so loud she couldn’t hear anything when they were overhead: a whine that turned into a reverberating roar that was so strong it could be felt.

Her sleep was being affected by the noise from planes flying overhead at 6am, and it had scared her rescue dog.

She had chosen her home due to its distance from the airport, having previously lived near one and not wanting to do so again.

She said residents of her suburb had received no consultation about the new flight programme.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A new flight plan has caused noise complaints from residents of the northern suburbs.

“We would have liked to have known. I think that's the biggest thing. Everyone is saying, why weren't we told about this?”

Mandy now wanted to move, but was worried the new flight programme meant she would not be able to sell her home.

Johnsonville resident Kim, who also did not want to share her name for fear of online backlash, said the noise from a Qantas flight flying over her home about midnight each night would wake her up.

Even closing her double-glazed windows wasn’t enough to keep the noise out, Kim said. The planes flying overhead are so numerous, she once counted five in a row within 10-minute intervals.

Kim was worried about the increased number of planes flying overhead when air travel returned to normal as the world recovered from the pandemic.

When she purchased her home last year, she did not think she would be under a flight path. Kim said she did not know why she and other Johnsonville residents were not informed of the change.

Onslow Residents’ Community Association president Lawrence Collingbourne​ said while he hadn’t noticed an increase in noise, he had noticed more planes flying over Khandallah, two of which seemed to have been flying “pretty low”.

Airways head of surveillance services James Evans said the new flight path was part of a new system called Divergent Missed Approach Procedures (DMAPs) that helped aircraft land at Wellington Airport.

With this new system, planes could land and take off at shorter intervals. While DMAPs meant some planes were now flying over the northern suburbs, it did not mean they were flying at lower altitudes, Evans said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The new flight system helped aircraft land at Wellington Airport in bad weather.

There was one published flight path that crossed over Johnsonville and Khandallah. Evans said he was aware of concerns raised by some residents in the areas in the two months since the changes.

Over a 10-day period in December, Airways noted that six to seven flights flew along this route per day, at altitudes of about 3000 to 5000 feet.

But that doesn’t tally with what residents have noticed in Johnsonville, which is about 500 feet above sea level. According to plane monitoring website FlightAware, flights heading towards the airport descend directly over the suburb about 1700 feet.

Wellington Airport did warn in December that “the change in flight paths may be noticed by some residents in the Johnsonville/Khandallah area”.

But the airport’s external affairs manager Phil Rennie said Airways had advised the airport it was confident the changes would be compliant with airport noise contours.

“We also hired experts to carry out a noise assessment. This showed that while the change would be noticeable to some residents, it would be within reasonable limits. In cases like this, public consultation by Airways or the airport isn’t normally undertaken.

“We have published information on the changes on our website, are monitoring the noise impact and sharing feedback with Airways.”

He said the changes meant “some people will notice fewer flights, while others notice more”.

It expected the noise impact to be “relatively minor overall”.