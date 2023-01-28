Interislander ferry crawls back to shore after losing power

Passengers disembark after the ferry finally made it to shore.

An Interislander ferry has managed to crawl back to shore in Wellington after the ship’s engines stopped in the Cook Strait amid 3-metre swells and high winds.

The 2.15pm sailing of Kaitaki from Picton temporarily lost propulsion power near the end of its journey to Wellington on Saturday, KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy said​.

While an emergency was declared and life vests were handed out to passengers, including Stuff reporters on the trip, the ship managed to regain some power by about 7pm, making its return to shore over the next two-and-a-half hours.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook ​said it was unclear why the ferry lost power, but a full investigation would be done with the involvement of Maritime New Zealand and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

“We've notified all the authorities.

“We're going to take this very, very seriously and do a full investigation. I'd like to commend our crew. We did an outstanding job today, but also the other authorities who assisted and responding to this emergency,” Rushbrook said.

Dozens of police and paramedic staff were waiting in the terminal as passengers arrived, and gurneys were set up as a precaution.

However, there were no known serious medical events or hostility on board, Rushbrook said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Walter Rushbrook, Executive General Manager of the Interislander

Earlier, search and rescue crews were stationed at Wellington’s south coast as a precautionary measure.

Kaitaki would not sail on Sunday and probably not Monday and affected passengers would be contacted, Rushbrook said.

Two tug boats were on standby and the sister ship Aratere, in case it was needed, “but the ship was able to restore power and get back to Wellington under its own steam”, Rushbrook said.

Stuff A tugboat out the window of the Kaitaki.

Weary-looking passengers disembarking at the Kaiwharawhara terminal sang the praises of crew on board, saying – while some were seasick - they felt looked after and safe.

Lower Hutt mum Rosie Bignall was stuck on the ferry with her three children after a holiday in the Marlborough Sounds and said it was a relief to be on solid ground again.

A practice alarm later made way to a real alarm, son Oliver Bignall, 10, said. “Daddy thought it was fake, but I knew it was real.”

Oliver said it had not put him off ferry sailings.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Lower Hutt mum Rosie Bignall was stuck on the ferry with her family. They are, from left, Rosie Bignall, Evelyn Bignall, Lynette Murphy (grandma), Oliver Bignall and dog Leo.

Caitlin Winchester​ was sitting in the restaurant area of the ferry when an announcement over the loudspeakers asked passengers to move to the emergency assembly points where they were then given life jackets “for precaution”.

The 18-year-old was returning from a holiday in Marlborough with family and friends. From onboard they could see the land, she said.

She said the mood was fairly relaxed. “Nobody has really been freaking out.”

“The crew have been really good,” Winchester said. “We’re all comfortable.”

Stuff Loki Manley Hunt, 12, aboard the ferry with the Wellington south coast rocks and pilot in the background.

Prone to seasickness herself Winchester said it was a “bit rocky coming in” but the boat was fairly still as anchors had been laid down.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter​ said he was happy to get everyone back on land.

"Impressive coordination by Harbour Master Grant Nalder, pilots, tug boats, ferry crew and emergency service tonight for a serious event that could have had disastrous consequences."