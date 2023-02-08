Shoe store Hannahs closes its Wellington Lambton Quay branch

The Wellington Hannahs branch on Lambton Quay has closed.

Signs at the front read ‘’This Hannahs branch is officially closed’’ and a Stuff reporter observed staff clearing the empty shelves of shoes last week. Other signs redirected would be customers online or to its stores in Johnsonville and the Hutt Valley

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus​ said the loss of any business was “regrettable” but did not know the specifics of why the store had closed.

Arcus said there were signs to be both optimistic as well as concerned.

Arcus said many businesses had been reluctant to sign long leases due to current economic uncertainty.

Many were unsure of what economic conditions lay ahead, particularly those along Wellington’s golden mile, he said. Some were focussing their efforts online as a result.

Summer was generally a good time for retailers though with increased foot traffic and the return of cruise ships.

Overall he remained optimistic and said the closure of the Hannahs store was unlikely to be the start of a domino effect.

Executives from the Ngahuia Group which owns Hannahs declined to comment on the closure.

Ngahuia also owns Number One Shoes and Hush Puppies stores.

A Hannahs stand-alone store in Masterton closed last year, and the brand moved in to the Number One Shoes store a short distance south on Queen St.