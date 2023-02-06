Leak of the week: Resident says leaks under Wellington's Mount Cook seem never-ending

A recurring leak keeps springing up on the eastern end of Hankey St, according to local resident Fiona Imlach

Fiona Imlach works in Mt Cook and lives in Newtown. In both locations, she has to negotiate two leaks that, to her, seem never ending.

One leak on Hall St in Newtown still bubbles away near the crossroads with Hanson St. The other on Hankey St in Mount Cook is much more severe with the pavement surface buckling due to the water.

When Stuff observed the leak on Hankey St a blocked gutter further along the road was causing the water to come perilously close to flooding the pavement further down.

Both leaks have been reported by Imlach before but at this stage, she feels like it’s a losing battle.

“It’s so frustrating seeing so much water going down the drain when we can’t use sprinklers in our gardens,” she said.

“The one on Hall St has been bubbling away since September last year. Council has come to fix it but they just keep coming back. I don’t know if it’s bad workmanship or if the pipes are just that old and broken.”

Wellington Water chief advisor for drinking water Laurence Edwards explained in a statement why leaks like the one on Hankey St could reoccur.

“It’s not unusual to have another leak arise close to a leak that has been recently repaired.

Conor Knell/Stuff A second recurring leak on Hall St will take much longer to repair as Wellington Water applies to council for a traffic management system

“The next weak point on an ageing pipe can split, often being as small as a pinhole. So it can look like we are fixing the same leak but it is actually a different leak which was not evident at the time of our original work.”

Edwards said work on this leak was expected to commence in the next few days once a traffic diversion plan was finalised.

In the case of Hall St, he said its proximity to a four-way junction made traffic management a more pressing matter.

“We applied to Wellington City Council for approval of our traffic management plan. This was approved but the crew scheduled to undertake the repair was diverted to a higher priority leak.

“We are currently in the process of re-applying to get this leak fixed ASAP.”

The leaks are yet another example of Wellington’s chronic issues with water leaking from ageing pipes. In January alone, Wellington Water fixed 588 leaks.

Of those, 47 were urgent, 59 were high priority, 447 were medium priority and 35 were low priority.

With 40% of Wellington’s water seeping away through leaks, we’re demanding action from authorities. Each week, we’ll highlight the region’s worst. Email news@dompost.co.nz.