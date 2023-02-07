Life of Wellington teenager 'tragically cut short' on overseas Navy cadet trip

Sacha Piper, 18, died of a brain aneurysm while on a trip to India with the New Zealand Navy Cadets.

A Wellington 18-year-old has died while on an international Navy cadet exchange in India.

In a Facebook post, New Zealand Cadet Forces (NZCF) confirmed Chief Petty Officer Cadet Sacha Piper died from a brain aneurysm in New Delhi on February 2.

Piper along with 10 Navy cadets and officers travelled to New Delhi In January for an international exchange, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Indian National Cadet Corps.

She was representing the TS Amokura's Ships Company as an ambassador on the trip.

Shortly before the group was due to return to New Zealand, Piper began experiencing headaches, NZCF said in its post.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury teen claims top New Zealand Cadet Forces honour

* Seafarers' Service draws smaller than usual crowd in Timaru



She was later admitted to hospital where doctors revealed she had experienced a brain aneurysm.

Despite receiving immediate care, Piper’s condition rapidly deteriorated and the young cadet died several days later.

Piper’s family had travelled to India and were with her when she died.

The NZCF said the promising cadet’s death was a tragic loss.

“Her life has been tragically cut short, but her memory will be an everlasting example of what young people can achieve, and a reminder that each and every day is precious, and we must use all of our time to reach for the stars.”

Piper was an outstanding cadet who “grabbed any opportunity that came along”, NZCF said

“While our hearts ache from the loss of a shipmate, friend, mentor and role model, we are comforted by the knowledge that Sacha was doing something that she was fiercely passionate about.”

The NZCF said in the post details of further arrangements following Piper’s death would be made available at an appropriate time.