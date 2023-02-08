Years of sewage flows into Wellington harbour after pipe error

A central Wellington building's sewage has been flowing into the harbour – possibly for years – and while the issue is fixed, the faecal legacy remains.

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton recently emailed Wellington City councillors with an update, which included a "significant win" for the organisation’s drainage investigation team.

“Responding to odour complaints near a storm water outfall by Frank Kitts Park, they carried out a painstaking investigation, working at night to gain access to manholes in [city] streets, grabbing water samples, and dye testing,” he said.

“Eventually the source of contamination was tracked to a building in Manners St. The wastewater pipe from the building had been discharging into the storm water network, possibly for years.”

READ MORE:

* Pollution be damned: Dragon boaters take an unplanned dip in Wellington Harbour

* Sewage in Wellington marine reserve 43-times worse than acceptable levels

* Wastewater spilling into harbour for at least a decade



The connection was now fixed, but the legacy remained as stormwater from that part of the city travelled out to sea via a large “syphon” 16 metres below ground and considerably below sea level.

A graphic sent by Crampton appears to show the pipe then returns to the surface at Frank Kitts Park, where it is discharged to the sea.

“The syphon holds over a million litres; as well as solid contaminants that have entered into the system,” he said.

“We can suck out some solid material from the pipe floor at access points along the pipe, but to properly clear the pipe of contamination is a much more difficult challenge.”

STUFF Wellington Water initially estimated trucks would transport sludge between Moa Point and the Southern Landfill for at least five weeks. It ended up going on for months. (First published in October, 2020)

Wellington Water refused on Tuesday to identify the Manners St building, but an unnamed spokesperson said the issue was the building owner’s responsibility to fix.

“Cross-connections, where stormwater pipes are incorrectly connected to wastewater pipes (and vice versa), are an issue across the Wellington region.

“They can result in wastewater entering the environment, such as beaches, rivers, and streams.”

Stuff The sewage plant at Moa Point on Wellington’s south coast, where wastewater is meant to end up.

Wellington Harbour is frequently polluted with sewage. During the 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds last summer, Land Air Water Aotearoa warned people not to carry out recreational activities or fish near the Taranaki St dive platform or around Wellington Waterfront’s Shed 6 after occupiers were allegedly pouring sewage down storm water.

A broken sewage main on Willis St – in a Great Depression-era pipe – sent swimming pools' worth of dirty water leaking into the harbour in late-2019.

Two consecutive failures – one caused by a “fatberg” – in 2020 saw 20,000 litres of sewage being released into the harbour.

Wellington Water in 2022 admitted to the Wellington City Council that its target of having no sewage overflows is “unachievable”.