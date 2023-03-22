Multi-named convicted fraudster sends $543k bill for inspecting cruise hull

Viking Orion was found to have a dirty hull and returned to Australia where it was inspected and cleaned by the company of a convicted fraudster.

The company of a convicted fraudster who has used at least six names billed more than $500,000 to inspect and clean a cruise ship hull to meet New Zealand's strict biosecurity rules.

Harold van Haltren was jailed for six years – with a three-year, eight month non-parole period – for fraud worth about $3.9 million, an Australian Director of Public Prosecutions 2008 to 2009 annual report shows. He used a variety of names including Henry Thomas, Dr Henry Thomas, Henry van Haltren, Jonathon Fiske, and Jonathan Fiske.

Van Haltren was arrested in 2004 after arriving in Sydney from China and being found with identification in the other names. He had been declared bankrupt since 2000 with debts of more than $1m.

Then, 2016 Australian court documents show he owed $179,120 in child support and was refused an application to leave the country to work in Papua New Guinea.

Strict New Zealand biosecurity measures mean commercial vessels have to check they have a clean hull before leaving for Aotearoa and to supply documentation proof to Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), which runs Biosecurity NZ.

Cawthron Institute biosecurity manager Patrick Cahill previously said having a new non-native organism introduced could be “catastrophic” for the New Zealand environment.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Cawthron Institute healthy oceans manager Grant Hopkins at Waikawa Marina talking about the use of bubble machines underneath Waikawa marina as an antifouling solution (Video first published in November 2022)

A leaked invoice and report from his company Sierra Fleet Services billed the owners of cruise ship Viking Orion $543,000 to inspect and sterilise the ship’s hull on January 9 and 10 2023 before it returned to New Zealand. Van Haltren signed the report.

Former workers of van Haltren, speaking under condition of anonymity, say the report into the Viking Orion supplied by Sierra Fleet Services to Biosecurity NZ showed work that was meant to be completed but was not.

When called in Australia on Tuesday, van Haltren confirmed the past convictions but said the recent allegations of falsified documents were an “extortion attempt” by a past employee trying to get a majority share of his company. The matter was now with Australian police, he said.

The writer of the Viking Orion report had since been fired though he was not aware of any issues with the report itself, he said.

MPI staff had visited him in Sydney about the matter.

Cawthron Institute/Supplied Biofouling on a boat in Nelson.

MPI confirmed the visit and a spokesperson said it was “to discuss expectations, as we have done with other cleaning companies to reiterate New Zealand’s strict requirements”.

The Viking Orion had visited New Zealand in December but was found with algae on its hull so was restricted in where it could go in New Zealand. It returned to Australia for hull cleaning on December 26 – three days before its deadline to leave.

Biosecurity NZ environmental health manager Paul Hallett could not confirm allegations of falsified documents.

Supplied The Viking Orion in Sydney in 2022.

“But we have noted some inadequacies with some recent underwater inspection reports, and we have been communicating directly with hull cleaning companies and vessel operators to reiterate the strict requirements for biofouling ...

”We have taken a higher interest in documents supplied by some operators.”

Sierra Fleet Services was one of the companies under closer scrutiny, he said.

It was down to operators to organise hull inspections and cleaning then supply reports to MPI to assess.

MPI can restrict which ports a ship can enter, order ships out of New Zealand, request more information on hull cleaning, or initiate its own dive inspection of hulls.

Hallett confirmed MPI did initiate a dive on the Viking Orion. No issues were found.