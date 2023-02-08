Armed police on Lambton Quay, central Wellington

Armed police are outside a central Wellington money exchange outlet on Wednesday morning.

The scene – at the Western Union branch on Lambton Quay – is taped off and police have been speaking to employees at a cafe next door.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding to an incident on Lambton Quay and a business premises had been asked to lock down. They would not immediately say what the incident was.

Members of the public were advised to stay clear of the area.

Employees at a neighbouring cafe said police had requested to view CCTV footage.

Cafe workers said police suggested the money exchange outlet was robbed shortly after 9am on Wednesday by one person wearing black clothing.

A police detective at the scene said staff were assisting police with enquiries after the incident, which happened about 9.15am.

The detective said there was no danger to the public in the area.

She would not confirm whether the incident at the money exchange was a robbery.