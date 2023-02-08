Lambton Quay money exchange closed following armed police callout to central Wellington

Armed police have left a central Wellington money exchange outlet where an armed robbery is believed to have taken place on Wednesday morning.

The scene – at the Western Union branch on Lambton Quay – was taped off and police had been speaking to employees at a cafe next door.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding to an incident on Lambton Quay and a business premises had been asked to lock down. They would not immediately say what the incident was.

The armed police appeared to have left by about 1pm. Tape from outside the shop had been removed, but a sign on the door read “due to unavoidable circumstances our branch will be closed until further notice”.

READ MORE:

* Shoe store Hannahs closes its Wellington Lambton Quay branch

* Years of sewage flows into Wellington harbour after pipe error

* The story behind Robert Jahnke's Spinning Top off Wellington's Golden Mile



Employees at a neighbouring cafe said police had requested to view CCTV footage.

Cafe workers said police suggested the money exchange outlet was robbed shortly after 9am by one person wearing black clothing.

Another worker at a nearby shop, who asked not to be named, said town was usually quiet down this end of the street in the morning and she didn’t notice anything while opening up.

She later saw cops cars arriving one by one and saw people leaving the currency exchange in tears and appearing very shaken.

“They looked pretty traumatised,” she said.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The armed police appeared to have left Lambton Quay by about 1pm. Tape from outside the shop had been removed, but a sign on the door read Ã¢â¬Ådue to unavoidable circumstances our branch will be closed until further noticeÃ¢â¬Â.

She hadn’t heard anymore about what might have happened but thought it must have been serious given the response.

A police detective at the scene said staff were assisting police with inquiries after the incident, which happened about 9.15am.

The detective said there was no danger to the public in the area.

She would not confirm whether the incident at the money exchange was a robbery.