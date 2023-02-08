Man arrested after armed robbery in central Wellington money exchange

A man alleged to have pulled out what looked to be a handgun in a central Wellington money exchange outlet on Wednesday before making off with an unknown amount of foreign currency has been arrested, police say.

The 43-year-old was arrested in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Travelex Currency Exchange on Lambton Quay after a vehicle he was travelling in was spotted by police in Lower Hutt later that afternoon about 3.45pm.

He was stopped a short time later by armed police on State Highway 58 at the Haywards Interchange.

The man is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

Earlier on Wednesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said a man “demanded cash” at the Travelex Currency Exchange, making off after obtaining an “undisclosed amount of foreign currency”.

“The staff members were not injured, however, [they] have been shaken by the incident and are being supported. There were no customers in the store at the time,” Leitch said.

The scene – at the Western Union branch on Lambton Quay – was taped off and armed police had stood guard after the incident which happened shortly after 9am. They had left by 1pm.

Tape from outside the shop had been removed, but a sign on the door read “due to unavoidable circumstances our branch will be closed until further notice”.

Employees at a neighbouring cafe said police had requested to view CCTV footage.

Another worker at a nearby shop, who asked not to be named, said town was usually quiet at that end of Lambton Quay in the morning, and she didn’t notice anything while opening up.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The armed police appeared to have left Lambton Quay by about 1pm, but the money exchange remained closed.

She later saw police cars arriving and saw people leaving the currency exchange in tears and appearing very shaken.

“They looked pretty traumatised,” she said.

Wellington's Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus​ said his thoughts went to the staff traumatised by the crime.

”No-one should have to deal with this as part of their work day,” he said.

He said businesses in all main centres were experiencing escalating crime rates.

”While ramraids have grabbed the headlines we know there is rising theft, violence and lawlessness and this is on the minds of our businesses more than ever in recent times,” Arcus said.

”Bringing this kind of crime to the heart of the golden mile highlights this wider trend in main centres including Wellington that deeply concerns us.”

supplied/Stuff Police made an armed arrest of a person at the Haywards Interchange on SH2 in Lower Hutt on Wednesday.

Police have asked for any sightings of a man described as being tall and thin and of Māori descent, who was wearing dark clothing, a black baseball cap, a mask and a backpack on Wednesday morning between 8.30am and 10 am in the Lambton Quay and The Terrace area.

They also hope to hear about any sightings of a 2007 bright red Audi A4, registration DZD555, over the past few days, in particular in the Wellington City area between 8am and 10am today and yesterday.

People can contact police via 105 – either by calling or online and reference file number 230208/9122.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.