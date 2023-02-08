'It is depressing': Another eye-popping rates rise on cards for Wellington

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has confirmed her council is looking at a 12.8% rates rise.

Wellington homeowners are set to face another hefty rates increase of nearly 13%.

The forecast 12.8% rates increase in the 2023 to 2024 annual plan comes after 13.5% then 8.8% increases in the past two years. The annual plan, with the rates rise, still needs to be voted on by the council after public consultation.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said a number of factors had played a role in the cost increase including inflation, higher debt repayment due to an increase in the official cash rate, higher depreciation, and higher insurance costs.

“The council has already found savings to offset these pressures to keep the proposed rates increase at 12.8%,” Whanau said.

“However, we can only go so far otherwise it would have significant consequences on rates in future years.”

It comes amid a cost of living crisis around New Zealand, and while Wellington is struggling with failing infrastructure and having to fork out for many big-buck items, including helping fund the Let’s get Wellington Moving transport overhaul.

STUFF How are council rates calculated?

“I do feel for those struggling with day-to-day living costs but, unfortunately, Wellington has had decades of under-investment in key infrastructure like three waters and housing,” Whanau said.

“We are tackling this head-on by investing 30 years of what we’d normally invest in a single decade.

“It includes transforming streets so they are not just for cars but for living and enjoying, fixing pipes, enabling housing intensification, accelerating zero carbon and waste free transition, as well as upgrading cultural and community spaces”.

She believed the election results – which delivered her an easy win – showed people wanted the investment.

LGWM/Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving transport overhaul is costing the city.

“This is not the time to reduce investment in the city. That is how we got into this situation in the first place. And delaying investment now would place an additional unfair burden on future generations.”

Whanau has previously talked of going to central government to help fund some items that would normally be paid for by ratepayers. She on Wednesday said this had not yet happened but would be happening in the coming weeks.

It was hoped this would reduce the 12.8% figure, but she could not immediately name items the Government may chip in for.

Whanau said in December that she was getting an in-depth review of all council spending but could not immediately identify a single item that could be cut. "Everything is so important in running our city."

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff “It is going to be a hell of a lot higher than that,” warns councillor Rya Chung, left.

Former mayor Andy Foster said in September that the council's long-term plan predicted rates would rise by 33% over seven years but the pre-election report, which was done later, had the figure at 60%.

Ray Chung ran for mayor on a platform around limiting council spending and keeping rates down. He didn’t win the mayoralty but did win a seat as a councillor.

He said he was exasperated by the forecast increase and believed the number would be higher still by the time it made it into the annual plan.

”We are now talking 13% – that is the starting point,” he said.

”It is going to be a hell of a lot higher than that.

”It is depressing.”