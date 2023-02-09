Questions remain for Scots College parents over Seatoun ferry cancellation

Wellington Harbour Ferry disembarks passengers at the Days Bay Wharf. The wharf will no longer serve ferries arriving from Seatoun.

The recently renovated Seatoun wharf has been called “a very expensive diving board” without the daily Eastbourne ferry service taking students across the harbour to Scots College.

The crossing was on hold for 18 months during the wharf’s $2.8 million upgrade, but there had been no indication the service between Seatoun and Days Bay would be cancelled indefinitely.

However, on January 19, East By West ferries released a statement saying that the service would not resume, upsetting parents of students at the capital’s biggest private secondary school. The company blamed increased running costs, passenger volumes, and scheduling issues, with only one of its boats able to dock at Seatoun in all tides.

At a meeting at Scots College on Wednesday night, college head of Middle School Matt Allen said he was being asked lots of questions but had no answers for parents.

“As a resident of Seatoun and a ratepayer, I wish we’d known more about what was happening as that wharf was being renovated,” he told the meeting.

“If it’s not being used by the ferry to Days Bay and the tides prevent the ferry going there, it might as well be a very expensive diving board.”

Allen said he supported public transport and electric ferries but said it was sad to see parents having to reconsider sending their children to Scots.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Councillor Thomas Nash said he advocated more public transport services but said communities had to be realistic with requests for direct services.

Another parent from Eastbourne questioned the ferry service via Queens Wharf too, saying it was not reliable enough and had the same issues with a long commute for the college students.

Last month, Scots College parent Cathy Gamba said the daily three-hour return journey for students by road was a commute that most adults wouldn’t consider.

East by West Ferries CEO Matt Johnson told he meeting that Seatoun wharf’s exposure to strong tides made it unworkable to schedule ferries.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Seatoun Wharf re-opened in 2022 after a $2.8 million refurbishment.

The company continued to investigate a service between Days Bay and Shelly Bay, which would serve Weta Workshop staff and airport workers, as well as Scots students.

National Hutt South based MP Chris Bishop said it was disappointing to see the service cancelled, “especially when we’re encouraging people to use alternative forms of transport to their cars”.

Bishop attended the community meeting hosted by Scots headmaster Graeme Yule, alongside Rongotai MP Paul Eagle, and Greater Wellington councillor Thomas Nash.

ROSA WOODS/ STUFF and HUTT CITY COUNCIL/SUPPLIED Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry takes the plunge at the re-opening of the Days Bay Wharf, which has been closed for two years during a $4.6 million upgrade.

Nash said his ambition with Wellington’s public transport was to service the greatest number of destinations and the greatest number of people.

“There are a lot of requests for more direct services but we just can’t do it all.

“Eastbourne is one of the best served places in the region for public transport, with direct buses into the CBD and a direct ferry across the harbour to Queen’s Wharf.”