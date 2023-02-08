By the numbers: A brief look at New Zealand's cocaine market

Police, Customs, and Defence Force officials announce the seizure of $500m of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean.

The more than three tonnes of cocaine seized in the Pacific Ocean in a joint police, Defence Force and Customs operation was “the largest find of illicit drugs by New Zealand agencies by some margin”.

The seizure was expected to deal a “significant blow” to an international criminal syndicate’s operation, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

But so far, no arrests have been made but police and international partners were working together.

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the drug bust.

3.2 Tonnes

NZ Police/Supplied Customs say the cocaine seized as part of Operation Hydros has a street value of more than half a billion dollars.

That was the amount that HMNZS Manawanui seized – in 81 bales - floating in international waters six days’ sailing from New Zealand.

Coster said it was enough cocaine to last New Zealand 30 years or Australia one year. It was worth more than double the amount of cocaine seized by law enforcement over the past decade.

In most of those busts, the weight has only come in at kilograms, with the largest being 700kg smuggled in a shipping container into the Port of Tauranga last year.

The product is believed to originate from South American producers, who have targeted the market here or used New Zealand ports as a transit point for importation into Australia.

Manawanui took six days to reach the drugs and then another six days return to New Zealand’s shores.

$500m

Half a billion dollars worth of cocaine is what New Zealand managed to pull out of the Pacific Ocean.

Police National Organised Crime Group Unit head Greg Williams described the bust as “next level” compared with those intercepted before.

In co-operation with Five Eyes law enforcement partners, Operation Hydros had been monitoring suspicious vessels in the Pacific since December 2022.

Police / NZDF/Supplied HMNZS Manawanui took six days to return to New Zealand after seizing 81 cocaine bales from the Pacific Ocean

Williams did not disclose the precise location they were found and said that currents can move floating bales of cocaine around significantly.

The bust was more than four times as large as the previous largest bust of illicit drugs which Coster said was a bust of 700kg.

An earlier infamous drug bust was the importation of 501kg or $130 to $150m worth of methamphetamine onto Ninety Mile Beach.

NZ Police/Supplied An abandoned boat found on Ninety Mile Beach in relation to the mega meth bust that occurred in 2016

1.7 kg

New Zealand consumes an average of 1.7kg of cocaine each week, with Auckland having the highest cocaine use per capita.

But locally produced cannabis and methamphetamine are far and away the most popular illicit drugs among Kiwis.

. New Zealand’s climate is too cold for coca plants to grow and the distance makes importation an expensive and risky operation.

In July 2022, the street price of cocaine sat between $400-$500 per gram. This makes any cocaine that enters the country an extremely lucrative product for Central and South American producers and cartels.

242

$242m worth of cocaine was seized in New Zealand between 2011 and 2021, with a multitude of different tactics and players trying to get the lucrative narcotic into New Zealand.

Latin American citizens, 501 deportees, and Eastern European former special forces soldiers have all been implicated in trafficking cocaine into the country through a variety of methods.

Last year, Mario Habulin, a Croatian and former Special Forces soldier, was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment for attempting to import 46kg of the drug through the Port of Tauranga in 2017. He was one of three foreigners sentenced for the plot.

Matt Shand/Stuff Croatian national and ex special forces soldier Mario Habulin pleaded guilty at the High Court in Rotorua on Thursday to his part in a massive drug importation.

And last year, Angel Gavito Alverado was jailed for three years and eight months after pleading guilty to his role in smuggling drugs, including 200kg of cocaine, into the country.

He was discovered after laundering $20,000 for an overseas syndicate allegedly linked to a Mexican drug cartel.