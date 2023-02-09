School bus, police car crash in Lower Hutt

A police patrol car and a bus were involved in a crash in Lower Hutt this morning.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened at the intersection of Kings Cr and High St in Boulcoutt about 7.15am.

The patrol car had its sirens and lights on and was on its way to a high priority incident when the crash occurred.

Social media posts showed a police car with significant damage stationary next to a school bus which had blocked the nearby footpath.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time and no one was seriously injured as a result.

The serious crash unit was examining the scene and enquiries into the incident were ongoing.