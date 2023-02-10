It's raining lamps: 15kg street lights fall in Wellington with deadly force

Wellington City Council has confirmed a fault is seeing street lamps falling to the ground with deadly force.

The Wellington City Council is warning people to keep an eye on the skies, as new LED street lamps are failingm then dropping with potentially deadly force.

"They are great heavy things," said former city councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman who came across a lamp on Evans Bay that had come free this week and crashed to the ground below.

He estimated it weighed about 15 kilogrammes – just shy of the weight of a bag of cement.

“They will just kill you."

READ MORE:

* Cops called on pensioner but Wellington not alone in local body nastiness

* Speed cameras, red light cameras ... now parking cameras for Wellington

* Traffic lights preferred option for pedestrian crossing on busy route to Wellington airport



City Council spokesman Richard MacLean confirmed that a problem had been discovered in recent months that meant a “very small bad batch” of street lamps – installed when the city changed to about 17,000 more-efficient LED lamps about 2018 – were suffering metal fatigue and failing, then crashing to the ground.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Former Wellington City councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman with one of the street lamps that crashed to the ground at Evans Bay.

“They are certainly heavy. You wouldn’t want them landing on your head,” he said on Thursday.

“It is certainly something that would cause serious injury or death.”

There was no way of knowing where amongst the 17,000 lamps around Wellington the bad batch had ended up, and council staff couldn’t realistically check every single one, he said.

“They could be all over town.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington City Council confirms a fault has been found in recent months in a “very small bad batch” of the lights.

A “handful” of lamps had already fallen. All were in the past few months, he said.

But the one silver lining was that they tended to droop before dropping. He urged people to keep an eye on the lamps and report any that seemed to be drooping.

Windy spots seemed to be particularly vulnerable.

Calvi-Freeman, who lives around Evans Bay, first noticed something was wrong when he saw some street lamps missing a few months ago.

Don’t miss important

Wellington news Get mobile alerts

He thought they had been taken down for repairs but, when he noticed one on the ground this week, realised there was something more ominous.

The lamp’s sleeve was a jagged mess from where it had broken free from the pole an estimated 6 metres up.

“You can see it has just sheared it.”

He called on the council to check every single one of the lamps – especially in high-salt areas beside the coast – before one fell and hurt or killed someone.

“Clearly this is not the first one. Clearly someone is picking them up, saying ‘hi-ho’, light failure, as opposed to ‘danger, danger, we have a systemic failure’.”

He counted six of the 75 lamp posts between Greta Point and Point Jerningham – a short but busy stretch of road along the western side of Evans Bay in Wellington Harbour – were missing their lamps.