Murderous Wellington pig with taste for baby goats 'a thing of nightmares'

A wild pig was a regular visitor to a house in the Brooklyn hills of Wellington before being shot and donated for a spit roast in a 21st birthday party (Video published in September 2022)

Warning: The following story contains graphic images.

A wild pig on a murderous rampage against a group of kid goats in the bucolic back blocks of Wellington has been described as "a thing of nightmares" by the man who tracked it.

Back in September 2022 Naomi Steenkamp, who raises goats on rural land behind the Brooklyn wind turbine, talked of an explosion in wild pig numbers and said her own kid goats had been “eaten alive”.

She did not know for sure why the pig numbers had suddenly exploded, but it had been suggested that a ban on hunting during the Covid-19 lockdowns had allowed numbers to increase.

Now Wellington City Council pest management and biosecurity specialist Henk Louw has talked, via the council’s website, of a killer pig that had developed a taste for goat.

“It was a thing of nightmares.” he said. “This pig was hunting for food and wreaked havoc on an unsuspecting herd of kid goats on a local farm.

“I suspect that it had fed on goats before and followed a scent trail to the goat farm.”

Supplied Oen Steenkamp, 7, with a wild pig shot by his father Frans Steenkamp on their property behind the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn.

He talked of pigs that had focused on lambs during lambing season.

”They wait until the lambs are born, then move in and take them, much to the frustration of farmers and the ewes. When they roam, they dig up the soil and this leaves the soil open to erosion and weeds.

Supplied The remnants of a goat after being attacked by a wild pig behind the Brooklyn wind turbine.

“Pigs don’t care about property boundaries and run between them, so they are challenging to control.”

Feral pigs – and feral goats – are pests according the Greater Wellington Regional Council's pest management plan. Farmed kid goats are not.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean previously said the council had a professional hunter chasing pigs, goats and deer between Brooklyn, Karori, and the south coast.

But the council was challenged as some of the land was privately owned and not all allowed hunters or hunting dogs on their land.

"If the council had its way then we'd get rid of all of these feral animals – but the terrain and the combination of land ownership is making it a tough task ... we've certainly had calls over the years when the pigs start ripping up vegetable gardens in lawns in Brooklyn and Karori."