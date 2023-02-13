Kaitaki mayday was a dramatic 'warning' but decades after the first

The captain and crew of Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki took charge when the Interislander ship lost power in late-January.

When Wellington’s harbourmaster makes the case this week for the city needing an open water rescue vessel, it will be just weeks after a near-catastrophe on the Kaitaki but the latest in years of alarm bells about the issue.

“Sooner or later, something bad will happen if we don’t do something about it,” said Wellington harbour pilot Steve Banks, the former president of the Maritime Pilots Association.

“Kaitaki was a warning sign that worse things can happen.”

He raised concerns with authorities in 2004, when the first suggestions were raised about replacing harbour tugs with ones designed for just in-harbour work and not equipped for open water rescues.

Interislander ferry the Kaitaki, carrying 864 people, lost power on January 28. Anchors held and engineers restarted the engines – but not before the ship had been driven by strong wind more than a nautical mile towards the rocky coast and was just 0.9 nautical miles from the shore.

The ship has not taken passengers since, and executive general manager Walter Rushbrook on Sunday said that would not resume until a “yet to be confirmed” time when an independent audit was completed.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Interislander ferry the Kaitaki drifted more than a nautical mile before anchors caught.

Following the 1968 Wahine disaster, a court of inquiry found that Wellington needed tug boats with the ability to haul stricken ships to safety.

Soon after, Wellington got those but they were replaced between 2009 and 2014 with more-powerful tugs but ones without the design or equipment to haul a large ship properly to safety in open water.

It was recently revealed that Wellington Maritime lawyer John Burton wrote to the Traffic Accident Investigation Commission in August warning that a lack of a salvage tug was a “ticking time bomb”.

Marinetraffic.com Maritimetraffic.com's ship tracking data shows how close the Kaitaki drifted towards the south coast.

Former Wellington chief pilot Charles Smith confirmed he had also been raising similar concerns since about 2004.

In 2018, the Greater Wellington Regional Council commissioned a report on harbour risk. It pointed out that Wellington “does not possess offshore towage capability any longer” and the ability to tow an immobilised vessel in Cook Strait “would not be possible in all but the calmest Cook Strait conditions”.

“Given the high number of passengers carried through Cook Strait, alternate options for supporting an immobilised passenger ship does require further consideration.”

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder in 2019 reported to a regional council committee that the cost of a fully-crewed salvage tug “cannot be justified in terms of cost” but altering an existing tug was “more cost-effective and pragmatic”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder is again calling for Wellington to have an open water rescue tug.

Regional council chairperson Daran Ponter confirmed that Nalder reported to the council’s environment committee last week and again made the case for a tug with open water rescue ability. He is expected this week to give a similar report to the council’s Finance, Risk, and Assurance Committee.

Former regional councillor Sue Kedgley said everyone agreed that having an open water rescue tug was essential but nobody wanted to pay.

“Centreport [of which the regional council is the majority owner] claims it doesn’t have the funding. The Ministry of Transport says it won’t fund tugs. The Regional Council says it doesn’t have the funding. And so basically everyone is passing the buck.”

ROSA WOODS “Basically everyone is passing the buck,” says former councillor Sue Kedgley.

The regional council previously confirmed the council and others had asked government agencies for such an open water vessel.

Transport Minister Michael Wood’s office would not say if the Government would help fund open water rescue tugs.

Maritime NZ previously referred questions to the Ministry of Transport, which confirmed that a 2004 proposal for a tug with “out of port towing capability” was discussed in 2004 but did not proceed. A specialised, fully-crewed open water salvage tug was expensive and multiple vessels would be required to make it feasible for all the country.