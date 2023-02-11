Glover Park more like 'Mugger Park' after upgrade, says bar owner

Sean Golding, owner of The Puffin and The Intrepid Hotel on Ghuznee St, can’t see the value in closing a park for nine months to switch out park benches.

“It seems like they’re just doing it for shits and giggles,” he said.

The Te Aro resident and owner of two businesses across the road from Glover Park, The Puffin and The Intrepid Hotel, was frustrated by the nine-month closure of the park.

Only minor changes were made, he said. Concrete paving was laid and the benches and rubbish bins replaced, while all the streetlights were removed.

“For us, having a dark black park across the road, people take shortcuts to Cuba St through there ... it’s pretty dangerous. There are no lights at all,” Golding said.

The park has been a crime spot for years – the council’s most recent upgrade, costing $1.2 million in 2006, was designed to deter crime with increased lighting and the removal of trees to open up the park.

The more recent Wellington City Council upgrade of Glover Park was tacked onto another project, the Garrett St and Swan Lane upgrade.

Glover Park has been a problem area for Wellington in the past, but a previous upgrade in 2006 aimed to fix that by installing better lighting.

Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple​ said new streetlights in the park would be installed “soon”, but did not give a timeline.

Chief planning officers Liam Hodgetts​ said the park upgrade was focused on safety and improving the space for community events. The new lighting would make it brighter than before, he said.

“We completely understand that this kind of work is disruptive whilst construction takes place but are confident it will pay back dividends in terms of how the space can be used.”

The red decorations from the park were removed in the upgrade, including the street lights.

Golding said he had “no problem” with the council spending money on beautification as long as it improved the area and was efficient.

“I don’t know how it took nine months. I really feel for the Rogue and Vagabond who had to put up with being fenced off.”

Golding expressed his frustration about the project in an Instagram story on Thursday, suggesting it was more like “Mugger Park” than Glover Park.

He wants to see the council upgrading and beautifying the city, but said blocking off a park for almost a year and removing streetlights was a backwards step.

A cascade of central Wellington issues has left behind a struggling Golden Mile.

“Because there’s no lighting it’s starting to get tagged, vandalised. They’ll have to redo everything soon.”

The worst part, Garrett said, was that the council “probably think this is a success ... that’s the irony”.

Next Friday, the council is having a celebration of the upgrade of Swan Lane, Garrett St, and Glover Park.

A press release about the celebration said the Glover Park upgrade included “brighter lighting” – but it was not yet installed as of Friday.