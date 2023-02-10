Urgent investigation: 1000 faulty Wellington lamps that can fall and kill

Wellington City Council has confirmed a fault is seeing street lamps falling to the ground with deadly force.

The Wellington City Council has now confirmed its "very small batch" of faulty street lamps, which can fall to the ground with deadly force, number about 1000.

It was revealed on Friday that a fault in the metal of some of the 17,000 LED lamps meant that the metal could fail and, after drooping, could fall. But council spokesman Richard MacLean said a only a “very small bad batch” were affected.

Transport and infrastructure manager Brad Singh said on Friday afternoon that 1000 street lamps around the city had the fault, and it was a “clearly unacceptable danger to the public”.

“We’re really sorry that this is happening – we don’t want people worrying about what’s above their heads when they’re out walking or driving – so we’re focusing on this issue as a matter of urgency,” Singh said.

The council has now widened its investigation into the issue and contractors were checking spigots – the failing part – every time they went up a pole and replacing it if necessary.

It was also working with the four companies that did the installation in 2017.

Former Wellington City councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman with one of the street lamps that broke free of its pole and crashed to the ground at Evans Bay.

Anyone who saw a drooping lamp should call the council.

Former city councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman came across a lamp on Evans Bay that had come free this week and crashed to the ground below.

"They are great heavy things,” he said.

He estimated it weighed about 15 kilograms – just shy of the weight of a bag of cement.

“They will just kill you."