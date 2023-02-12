Council launches internal review after 15kg lamps droop and drop

Wellington City Council has confirmed a fault is seeing street lamps falling to the ground with deadly force.

The Wellington City Council has launched an internal review after new 15kg LED lamps were installed across the city only to have some droop then drop to the ground below with deadly force.

Late last week it was revealed that about 1000 of the 17,000 LED street lamps installed around Wellington in 2017 had developed a problem – the metal was wearing out and, in some cases, would sag and fall. The council has confirmed that it had not received any new notifications of drooping or dropping lamps since.

"They are certainly heavy,” said council spokesman Richard Maclean. “You wouldn't want them landing on your head. It is certainly something that would cause serious injury or death."

Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter said the council had launched an internal review “to fully establish the facts and to make sure it doesn’t happen again”.

The council’s top priority was on finding faulty lamps and making them safe.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Former Wellington City councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman with one of the street lamps that broke free of its pole and crashed to the ground at Evans Bay.

The issue had been isolated to a part of the fixture attaching the lamp to the pole.

“Unfortunately, a faulty batch was installed across the network during the LED rollout in 2017 and some of these are now failing prematurely.

“We are tracing the LED rollout documentation to determine which contracts were involved in the installation of the faulty lamps and where they were installed.

LGWM/Stuff Wellington City Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter confirmed the council was carrying out an internal review.

“We can assure the public that any streetlights installed after the initial LED rollout and any lamp heads that have been replaced since then do not have this fault.”

Anyone who noticed a drooping or dropped lamp has been asked to contact the council.

“Our team is ready to respond and address any concerns as soon as possible,” Procter said.

The council on Friday widened its investigation into the issue and updated its earlier assertion – that there was just a “very small batch” of dodgy lamps – to say there were about 1000 in the city and they didn’t know exactly where.

Transport and infrastructure manager Brad Singh last week said council contractors were checking spigots – the failing part – every time they went up a pole, and replacing it if necessary.

It was also working with the four companies that undertook the installation in 2017.