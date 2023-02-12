Week of festival fun begins at Island Bay

The Island Bay Festival began with a parade from Avon St to Shorland Park.

Thousands of festival goers lined the streets of Island Bay as the Wellington suburb’s week of celebrations started with the Day in Bay festival on Sunday.

It was the first time the festival had been held since the pandemic began.

Festival director and local creative Dan Wilkinson​ said this year’s event had taken a “really grassroots approach”.

“I think as a result the diversity of Island Bay is really present in this celebration of Island Bay culture and the beach.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Several bands, including Brazilian samba music and dance group Batucada performed across the festival’s two stages.

The family-friendly event featured live music and performances by local artists, as well as dozens of stalls and a variety of food trucks which highlighted just how diverse the community has become.

It began with a parade from Avon St to Shorland Park, where artists performed across two stages, including the band rotunda.

Many lined the sea wall to watch the blessing of the boats ceremony, which harkens back to the origins of Island Bay as a fishing village.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Festival goers lined the Island Bay sea wall to watch the traditional blessing of the boats ceremony.

Wilkinson said that was still “such an important part of the community fabric”, with many of the boats still sporting Italian flags.

The water was calm as the boats made their way around Tapu Te Ranga Island as part of the ceremony, while families swam in the surf, dogs frolicked on the beach and children participated in the sand castle building contest.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Friends Emma Steele, Madi​ O’Neill, and Molly Weaver enjoy food from the many festival stalls while listening to Sans Souci.

Several streets along Island Bay were closed to punters to walk through the various stalls and enjoy the festival ambience.

The festival continues with a week of events before ending next on February 18, with the traditional Tapu Te Ranga swim and DIY raft race.