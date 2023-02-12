Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki to run without passengers for another week at least

Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki, with about 800 passengers, lost all power and was drifting towards rocks.

KiwiRail has confirmed that its biggest ferry, Kaitaki, which lost all power on the Cook Strait more than a fortnight ago, will not be taking passengers for another week at least.

The Cook Strait ferry had a problem with its cooling system meaning all four engines shut down off the North Island’s south coast on January 28. Its drift towards the rocky coast was stopped by anchors less than a nautical mile from shore and engineers managed to restore power.

It arrived to Wellington more than three hours later and was ordered to stay there but was then allowed to take freight from February 3.

Interislander’s website on Sunday morning told passengers there would be no Kaitaki sailings for them up to Sunday.

“We are working on sailings from Monday February 13 to Saturday February 18 and will notify you once we have more information,” it said.

“We are experiencing a high volume of calls today and the wait time is currently 45 minutes.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Kaitaki when it was ordered to remain in port at Wellington.

But Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook on Sunday said an independent audit was needed before the ship could take passengers.

The timing of this was yet to be confirmed, he said.

“Kaitaki will not be taking passengers this week. Aratere and Kaiarahi continue to take passengers.”