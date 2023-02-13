Wellingtonians urged to prepare as Cyclone Gabrielle set to pass over central NZ

Dark clouds are sitting over Wellington as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches the country, covering the North Island with weather warnings.

Gale-force southerly winds and heavy rain are forecast to hit the capital as Cyclone Gabrielle is set to track down central Aotearoa, with warnings of power outages in the region.

The entire North Island was under weather warnings as the cyclone approached the motu bringing heavy rain on Monday, triggering a state of emergency in Tairāwhiti.

The Wellington City Council urged people in the city to prepare as the worst of the weather for the region is expected to hit overnight into Tuesday.

“While the latest forecasts indicate that the impact will not be too severe for Wellington city, strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures,” the council said.

READ MORE:

* Widespread travel disruptions expected as Cook Strait ferries to be cancelled in wake of Cyclone Gabrielle

* Cyclone Hale set to bring downpours, wind to eastern North Island

* Wellington today, August 9: Johnsonville trains delayed by slip, looding and snow hit parts of the region



“Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Wellington Electricity warned residents in Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Porirua that there could be power outages as Cyclone Gabrielle tracked down the country.

Chief executive Greg Skelton said the winds could lead to trees and branches falling on power lines and urged residents to tie down trampolines and other outdoor equipment that could cause damage.

“The winds are forecast to strengthen overnight. It’s possible we won’t know the full extent of damage to the electricity network until first thing tomorrow.

“If you see fallen lines, please stay well away from them.”

METSERVICE Cyclone Gabrielle will continue to bring intense and damaging weather our way over the next 48 hours from Monday. Already winds have been recorded at over 150kph, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Gusts were expected to reach 120kmh across Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa including the Tararua District, Wellington, Whanganui and Manawatū.

For Horowhenua and the Kāpiti Coast, east to southeast winds were forecast with the potential for gusts to reach 120kmh in exposed places, and damaging gusts of 130 kmh or higher were possible from Monday night through to around dawn on Tuesday, MetService said.

Heavy rain of 120mm to 180mm was expected about the ranges and eastern hills in Wairarapa including the Tararua District with a warning issued from 11pm till 3pm on Tuesday.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office regional manager Jeremy Holmes said Wellington was not expected to see the full force of Cyclone Gabrielle but some downed trees and power outages were possible in the coming 24 to 48 hours.

The entire east coast of the North Island, down to Lake Ferry were in for big swells. Surface flooding was possible throughout the region but most likely from some rivers in Wairarapa, he said.

The forecasts led to both Bluebridge and Interislander cancelling sailings across the Cook Strait on Tuesday.

Interislander cancelled all sailings from 2am on Tuesday through till 2am on Wednesday.

Picton Harbour would close between 10am and 11pm on Tuesday due to the cyclone.

“Weather permitting, the 2:00 am (WLG – PIC) Kaiarahi sailing on Wednesday 15th Feb will depart, however the 2:30 am (PIC – WLG) Kaitaki sailing will be cancelled as the ship will be in Wellington,” it said.

All bookings would be fully refunded. Interislander advised passengers to check its website for availability later in the week.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Road warnings in Gisborne as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the area, a state of emergency has been declared in Tairāwhiti, where inland parts north of Tolaga Bay are expecting 300 to 450 mm of rain.

“Our contact centre is experiencing very high call volumes and wait times are likely to be more than an hour.”

Meanwhile, Bluebridge cancelled its two sailings from Wellington to Picton on Tuesday and one from Picton to Wellington.

The Picton to Wellington sailing at 2.30am on Wednesday is also cancelled.

“The first sailing following the disruption is likely to be the 8:15 am Wellington to Picton service, although this will be subject to weather conditions,” Bluebridge said.

It advised passengers that there was limited availability across the Cook Strait, with Wellington to Picton sailings operating to capacity and limited spots from Picton to Wellington.

"If any additional capacity is able to be released, it will be made available to book online but please note we are not anticipating being able to open more space on our ships."

Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder said the Wellington port would not close to allow small fishing boats to seek shelter if required.

However, big shipping tended to stop moving during extreme weather conditions which could have the same effect as closing the port, also given the Interislander and Bluebridge cancellations.

On Tuesday, the biggest waves were forecast along the Wairarapa coast where the winds would be blowing directly onshore, NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll said.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Rain in Wellington incoming as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches the country, covering the North Island with weather warnings.

The wind would change to a southerly in Wellington by late afternoon, seeing the waves build around the south coast, he said.

Metlink alerted passengers using the Melling and Hutt Valley trainline, that services would not be stopping at Ngauranga, between Wellington and Petone.

Shuttles would run between Wellington and Ngauranga and between Petone and Ngauranga, sticking to as close to the timetable as possible.

Metlink spokesperson Jesse Gerritsen said there would be limited capacity on the shuttle service.

“The safety of our team and passengers is our priority and we urge you to avoid non-urgent travel if possible,” he said.

Metlink would be closely monitoring the entire network, he said.