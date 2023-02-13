'Considerable amount of good fortune' got Kaitaki ferry back to port: harbourmaster

The captain and crew of Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki took charge when the Interislander ship lost power in late-January.

“A considerable amount of good fortune” meant the stricken Kaitaki ferry made it back to Wellington after it lost power in all four engines, the Wellington harbourmaster has told the regional council.

“The outcome could have been much worse had the Kaitaki’s anchors not held,” he said in a briefing to a council committee.

“It was a credit to those on board and those in support and a considerable amount of good fortune that it was not.”

The committee was also told that the two tugs that were sent out to help Kaitaki after it declared a mayday were not certified to work in open seas.

“These tugs are designed for harbour work and not for open water towing that would have been required,” Nalder told the committee.

Interislander ferry Kaitaki, carrying 864 people, lost power on January 28.

Engineers restarted the engines – but not before the ship had been driven by strong wind towards the rocky coast and was just 0.9 nautical miles from the shore.

Nalder told the committee that the ship’s anchors held once it reached relatively shallow water – about 30 metres deep.

His briefing to the committee also revealed that there was some discussion between the ship, rescue crews, and the port if the ship should return to Wellington at all.

“Given that there had been a blackout, rescue teams and ferry staff discussed whether the ship should proceed into Wellington Harbour or go to an alternative anchorage such as Picton,” Nalder said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder said Kaitaki’s stranding could’ve ended much worse.

Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ and police managed the situation as it unfolded and multiple emergency response organisations were on standby. The police had also activated their mass rescue plan.

“This incident was serious and large involving many agencies and a couple of hundred people all up,” Nalder said.

When power to the engines was eventually restored and once the anchors were raised, the ferry proceeded to Wellington at reduced power, partially to enable it to travel with the tugs nearby.

The ferry is still only carrying freight and Kiwirail say it won’t be able to take passengers for at least another week.

The regional council’s Finance, Risk and Assurance committee meets on Tuesday to discuss the Kaitaki mayday.