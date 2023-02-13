Interislander ferry breaks down near Tory Channel

The Aratere Interislander ferry has broken down near the entrance to the Tory Channel.

Interislander ferry Aratere has broken down near the entrance to the Tory Channel.

The 3:45pm sailing from Wellington to Picton lost power and was reportedly adrift for a time.

Do you know more ? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Passenger Brent Gunn said the engine has been restarted and the ship started moving again around 6:30pm.

“We lost electrical power for a few minutes when the engine died. There was no announcement to put on life jackets and the crew seemed to be on top of everything pretty quickly.”

READ MORE:

* Broken Cook Strait ferry drifted a nautical mile towards rocks

* Interislander ferry crawls back to shore after losing power

* Cook Strait ferry returns to service after 'abnormal vibrations'



The ferry’s crewtook the northern route through Queen Charlotte Sound, which in good conditions adds an hour to the journey.

Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder said he was aware of the ship’s engines failing but that he had yet to hear more information.

This comes roughly two weeks after another Interislander ferry, Kaitaki, lost power and was adrifting towards the south coast of Wellington until its anchors caught.

The ship’s cooling system failed on a crossing from Picton to the capital and after restarting the engines on reduced power, the ferry arrived in Wellington just over three hours after it was scheduled to.

Nalder told a Wellington regional council committee that had the anchors not held the ship where they did, “the outcome could have been much worse.”

Kaitaki now only carries freight across the Cook Strait and is waiting to be cleared for passenger transport.