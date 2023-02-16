Cyclone Gabrielle leaving post-quake Wellington on its way out of NZ

On Thursday an unwelcome spell of wet weather is on the cards for the already sodden North Island.

The shaking has stopped and, as the rain sees itself out Wellington’s door, it is the beginning of the end for Cyclone Gabrielle’s catastrophic visit to New Zealand.

After heavy rain dumped on Wellington on Thursday morning, MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen at midday said the worst was over for the capital with just some showers coming through the day.

The system – associated with Gabrielle – was moving north and away from the country on Thursday night and Friday morning. The centre of Gabrielle was moving southeast from New Zealand on Thursday.

Thunderstorms and severe downpours could still be expected for the devastated regions of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

But that would clear, leaving much of the country beneath a high pressure system from Friday morning.

The cyclone has caused at least four deaths – almost certainly five and rising – and caused devastation, power, and communication outages across much of north and eastern parts of the North Island this week.

It comes after a magnitude 6.3 quake rocked the lower North Island at 7.38pm on Wednesday.

The quake was centred 50km northwest of Paraparaumu, at a depth of 48km.

Stuff Wellington was rocked by a 6.3 magnitude quake on Wednesday.

Geonet classified the quake as “strong”.

Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry said there were minor slips in Eastbourne and Wainuiomata on Thursday and about 30 calls to surface flooding overnight.

Porirua City Council spokesman Kris Dando on Thursday said the city had no quake or weather damage to report.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said at 8am on Thursday there had been some surface flooding, blocked drains and tree branches down in the city.

”Driving conditions may not be favourable, so consider delaying travel if possible,” she said.

Those who had to drive should take caution as there may be surface flooding, fallen trees, and slips.

Kāpiti District Council spokesperson Susan Owens said there was no reported flood or quake damage in the region early on Thursday.

Upper Hutt City Council said there was no reported damage.