Wellington wakes to heavy rain after 6.3 quake on Wednesday night

On Thursday an unwelcome spell of wet weather is on the cards for the already sodden North Island.

Wellington will be hoping the superstition that bad things happen in threes is wrong, with the last of Cyclone Gabrielle lashing the region just after a 6.3 magnitude quake rocked it.

The cyclone has caused at least four deaths – almost-certainly five and rising – and caused devastation, power, and communication outages across much of north and eastern parts of the North Island this week.

Metservice's latest severe weather warning, just after 9am on Thursday, said Cyclone Gabrielle was southeast of the Chatham Islands.

But an associated front was dumping heavy rain on parts of central New Zealand.

Orange heavy rain watches and warnings were in place for Wellington and Wairarapa south of Masterton until later on Thursday morning.

"Please note, as the front moves north into Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, there is a risk of thunderstorms bringing localised downpours, and a severe thunderstorm watch is now in force for parts of Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and also Bay of Plenty," it warned.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly,” Metservice warned. “Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

It comes after a magnitude 6.3 quake rocked the lower North Island at 7.38pm on Wednesday.

The quake was centred 50km northwest of Paraparaumu, at a depth of 48km.

Geonet classified the quake as “strong”.

All Wellington councils have been asked to confirm if they had quake or cyclone damage.

Porirua City Council spokesman Kris Dando on Thursday said the city had no quake or weather damage to report.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple, at 8am on Thursday, said there had been some surface flooding, blocked drains and tree branches down in the city.

”Driving conditions may not be favourable, so consider delaying travel if possible,” she said.

Those who had to drive should take caution as there may be surface flooding, fallen trees, and slips.

Kāpiti District Council spokesperson Susan Owens said there was no reported flood or quake damage in the region by 7.45am on Thursday.