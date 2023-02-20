Shelly Bay roof occupier will stay for long as he can - or until it rains

Shannon Rauru Cooper on the Sawtooth building at Shelly Bay, which he is occupying.

Another occupation has begun at Wellington's controversial Shelly Bay development with a lone man camped out on the roof of a building earmarked for demolition.

Speaking from the roof of the Sawtooth Building, Shannon Rauru Cooper said he planned to stick it out "as long as I can" but said he would come down if it started to rain. Metservice has rain forecast for Wellington on Wednesday.

He scaled the building on Monday morning and had set up a tent on the roof.

It is the latest twist in the long-running saga at Shelly Bay , on the western fringe of the Miramar Peninsula, where developer Ian Cassels is building a development estimated to be worth more than $500 million.

But the project has spent years bogged down in court cases, independent commissioners and hearings.

In May last year, an occupation of the site by the group Mau Whenua – opposed to the sale of Māori land at the site, but also sparked by the Wellington City Council voting to sell and lease its land there – ended after 525 days.

TOM HUNT/STUFF Mau Whenua's occupation of Wellington’s Shelly Bay, started in November 2020, ended with a solemn ceremony in early May 2022.

Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui bought most of the land there using money from its Tiriti o Waitangi settlement money but later sold to Cassels at a loss.

Just around the corner from Shelly Bay, at Māhanga Bay, another occupation had started, largely from the remnants of the Parliament anti-mandate protest.

This one too was opposed to the development and the sale of Māori land at Shelly Bay.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Shannon Rauru Cooper on the Sawtooth building at Shelly Bay, which he is occupying. with supporters.

The Māhanga Bay occupation ended after police cleared the site in late June.

The latest occupation comes after it was confirmed in January that the waterfront buildings at Shelly Bay would be taken down due to safety concerns.

Originally the waterfront buildings would have been refurbished as part of a commercial and retail precinct of bars and restaurants. They have been undergoing asbestos removal over the past year with that redevelopment in mind.

Cooper was opposed to the development and the demolition.

Laura Cassin – a previous Shelly Bay occupier, then Māhanga Bay occupier, and now back at Shelly Bay in support of Cooper – said this was the first time he had become an occupier.

He had though supported the opposition to the development. She said the building also covered multiple kororā, little blue penguin, nesting sites.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the council was aware of the new occupation and was looking into its options.

Cassels has been approached for comment.