Car plunges into river near Upper Hutt

A car has crashed into the Hutt River south of Trentham, police have confirmed.

The vehicle had just one occupant and the accident was reported to police about 10am by a local resident who saw it floating in the water near Moonshine Drive.

The occupant eventually climbed onto the roof of the vehicle and made his way to the riverbank unharmed.

Fire and Ambulance were notified of the incident but stood down shortly after.

The vehicle wasn’t being pursued nor was it of interest to police.