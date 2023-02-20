Noise control officers hunt for Wellington bush doof through the night

The Bush Doof rave in the Wellington suburb of Horokiwi could be heard in Lower Hutt (Video first published October, 2022)

Noise control officers searched through Saturday night and the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning to find a "bush doof" keeping residents of Wellington's Houghton Bay awake.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple confirmed council staff were first aware of the bush rave on Saturday afternoon but, come night-time, noise complaints started.

Six people lodged nine noise complaints between Saturday night and Sunday morning, she said.

“The team sent to investigate the noise had issues pinpointing the site, but did eventually locate the party and served it with a notice in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

Dawn gave the team the light needed to finally track down the rave – in “bush adjacent to Buckley Rd”.

Noise control officers served an abatement notice to a house that was deemed to be the entry point for the rave, also known as a “bush doof”.

Multiple people at Houghton Bay on Monday confirmed they heard the loud and – according to one - “insanely annoying” party going through the night.

One said she drove around to find the party’s location but couldn’t find it.

The Houghton Bay bush doof comes just months after a similar 24-hour party in October in the hills of Horokiwi – an area that falls under the Wellington City Council jurisdiction.

Even so, Hutt City Council environmental health manager Dean Bentley confirmed it received 13 noise complaints from Maungaraki and Normandale between 10pm on the Saturday and 7.45am the following morning.

By 10.45am on the Sunday, he said noise control officers were still looking for the party.

Stuff found out the party’s location by knocking on a single door.