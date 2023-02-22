Beam, Flamingo shared ebikes ready to roll in Wellington

Beam and Flamingo shared ebikes will hit Wellington's streets on Wednesday as part of a trial.

There are 100 new brightly coloured ebikes on the streets of Wellington.

The ebikes can be hired through the apps from micromobility companies Beam and Flamingo, who already provide escooters for the city.

Each company will start with 50 bikes, ramping up the numbers to a total of 150 each for the trial period if the demand is sufficient.

This is the first trial of shared ebikes in Wellington – Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch already have shared ebike schemes.

Mayor Tory Whanau said she was keen to try one of the ebikes and see the “local potential” of having a shared system.

“A great thing about share schemes is they give more people an opportunity to try and use ebikes and escooters. That’s important as we create a city where climate-positive lifestyles are affordable and accessible.”

Trials of a share ebike might encourage people to take the next step and buy their own ebike, if they could afford it.

Beam general manager Tom Cooper hoped the bikes could encourage a “mode shift increase” in Wellington.

Stuff/ Jericho Rock-Archer Mode Shift: Wellington's conscious commuters talk about why they bike and scoot to and around the capital.

The shared ebike scheme is being rolled out across the city as part of a trial, approved by the city council in December.

After the trial is assessed, the city council will reconsider the permits in October.

The shared bikes come with helmets. There will be 15 drop stations around the city for the bikes where people will be encouraged to return the bikes, and the ebikes will also be placed in suburbs ahead of the morning commute.

Flamingo and Beam are both running free safety events to show people how to ride and park the ebikes safely.

The Flamingo training event will be held on Friday from noon until 2pm, on the waterfront at the Harbourside Market site. The Beam training event will take place at the same site, on Saturday from noon until 3pm.