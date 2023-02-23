Bus fares rise by 6% across Wellington from April

Wellington bus commuters could potentially have to give over an extra $3 per week for their commute.

Bus fares across the Wellington region are going to rise by 6% from April 1, following the regional council’s annual fares review.

It comes at a time when the network operator Metlink continue to battle widespread disruptions amidst driver shortages, causing routes to experience late arrivals and passenger frustration.

Disruptions reached a peak at the end of January, when a reduced schedule meant passengers either missing buses or being crammed like sardines into the buses that were running.

Despite this, Greater Wellington Regional Council transport committee chair councillor Thomas Nash said raising the fares was the only way to inject money into the service for much-needed improvements.

”We are already putting rates up so the only way to get where we need is to increase fares at a pace that is easily absorbed by the community.

“This small fare increase will happen in conjunction with additional discounts off-peak and for students and children, so in a lot of instances the net outcome will still be lower fares for those that rely on public transport the most.”

Nash said that ultimately, the $4.1 million raised from the fare hike will all go back into building the bus service into a transport option more efficient than driving.

Most customer’s 6% increase will translate to a 10-20 cent rise for a trip from zone 1 to zone 3. For weekday commuters, that’s an extra dollar or more per week.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash said the rise is the only way to make the bus service better than it is.

Once half price fares end in July, that will bump up to a 20-30 cent increase which amounts to an $3 extra per week or an extra $150 per year.

The last increase to Wellington’s bus fares came in the form of a 1.5% hike in February 2021.

In June 2022, the regional council committed to increasing bus fares by a minimum of 3% from March 2023.

But hikes in inflation meant those calculations were now considered out of date.

With inflation rising at 7.2% annually the regional council said bus fares were currently 12% cheaper “in real terms” than they were two years ago.

The transport committee also confirmed that half price fares would remain permanently after July 1 for passengers with Community Services Cards.

They have also adopted an ‘off-peak fares package’, which discounts adult snapper fares on off-peak bus services by 50%. This will be implemented starting April 1.