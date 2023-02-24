Person seriously hurt in truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

Emergency services at the Bluebridge ferry in Wellington on Friday morning.

A person has been taken to hospital after a serious incident involving a truck on a Bluebridge ferry.

A Police spokesperson said it appeared one person had sustained “serious injuries” in an incident involving a truck about 7.30am Friday.

They were being transported to Wellington Hospital. Inquiries into how the incident occurred were underway.

A message sent to passengers this morning said the 7:45am sailing was delayed due to a medical emergency onboard the ship, and the estimated departure was now 2.30-3pm.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson Rachel Wilson confirmed the service was called to the ferry about 7.20am on Friday. A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

This medical event comes amid a horror period for Cook Strait ferries that has seen both Interislander and Bluebridge severely affected and passengers and freight stuck no both islands.

The Straitsman, loaded with campervans and trucks, remains at port in Wellington at 10am on Friday. Meanwhile, passengers on Bluebridge’s other ferry, Connemara, have been warned of long delays.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Charlie Pathier and Edith Maurus found out on Friday that their sailing on Bluebridge Connemara ferry was cancelled.

Charlie Pathier and Edith Maurus, from France, have been travelling New Zealand for four months and are due in Nelson on Monday to pick hops.

They found out on Friday that their sailing on Bluebridge’s Connemara ferry was canceled and there was no sign when a sailing may be possible.

“We have to wait and come back tomorrow and see if there is a solution.”

They couldn’t find any available freedom camping spots free, or any accommodation available, in Wellington on Friday.

“We are stuck here and we don’t know where to sleep,” he said.

Bluebridge, Wellington Free, WorkSafe, Maritime NZ, and police have been approached for comment.

CentrePort would not comment.