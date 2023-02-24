Staff member breaks wrist in truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

Emergency services at the Bluebridge ferry in Wellington on Friday morning.

A Bluebridge staff member was taken to hospital after an incident involving a truck on the Straitsman ferry.

A crew member was hit by a unit reversing on one of its ferries on Friday morning, said Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady.

The man was treated in hospital for a broken wrist and released later on Friday. He was recovering at home, and the company was doing what it could to support him, Dady said.

Bluebridge was working with authorities to establish what happened.

Police confirmed a person was transported to Wellington Hospital and inquiries were underway into the incident, which happened about 7.30am on Friday in Wellington.

Maritime NZ confirmed a Bluebridge staff member was injured on the main deck of the Straitsman.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Charlie Pathier and Edith Maurus found out on Friday that their sailing on Bluebridge Connemara ferry was cancelled.

Its investigation was continuing but, after earlier ordering the vessel to stay in dock, it was released from the scene shortly before 11am and was working its way across Cook Strait by midday.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson Rachel Wilson confirmed the service was called to the ferry about 7.20am on Friday. A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

This incident comes amid a horror period for Cook Strait ferries that has seen both Interislander and Bluebridge severely affected and passengers and freight stuck on both islands.

SUPPLIED The MV Connemara has arrived in Wellington following a 40-day journey from France and will join Bluebridge’s working fleet next month.

Jo Mohi, from Wellington, was turning 45 on Friday and was heading to the Abel Tasman National Park on the Straitsman, which was due to leave at 2am. But she got a message at 11.22pm on Thursday saying it was delayed. She ended up getting aboard about 7am on Friday.

The only onboard announcements by 10.30am were two saying that it was not known when the ship would leave. The Straitsman, is loaded with camper vans and trucks.

Meanwhile, passengers on Bluebridge’s other ferry, Connemara, have been warned of delays.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Jill and Graeme Hunn, from Hamilton, were meant to be at the Bluebridge, Wellington, terminal at midday for a sailing to Picton.

Charlie Pathier and Edith Maurus, from France, have been travelling New Zealand for four months and are due in Nelson on Monday to pick hops.

They found out on Friday that their sailing on the Connemara was cancelled and there was no sign when a sailing may be possible.

“We have to wait and come back tomorrow and see if there is a solution.”

They couldn’t find any available freedom camping spots or any accommodation available, in Wellington on Friday.

“We are stuck here and we don’t know where to sleep,” he said.

Jill and Graeme Hunn, from Hamilton, were meant to be at the Bluebridge Wellington terminal at midday for a sailing to Picton.

They were going to a wedding in the South Island.

But they got a message the sailing was delayed about five hours due to “an expected late arrival of the vessel and heavy loading”.

A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed it was notified of the incident but Maritime NZ was leading the investigation.