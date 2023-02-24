Ukrainian New Zealanders attend vigil on anniversary of war

Ukrainian New Zealander Yuliia Pogorniats speaks about the impact of one year of war in her homeland on herself, her family and her friends.

By the dawn’s light over Wellington Harbour, the European Union delegation to New Zealand gathered on Friday with Ukrainians, government officials, and other residents in solidarity to mark the year-long anniversary of the war with Russia.

The European Delegation very much left the stage to Ukrainian voices, allowing those who’ve watched the horror unfolding in their homeland from afar to speak the most.

The crowd included Polish Ambassador Grzegorz Kowal, Wellington mayor Tory Whanau, as well as Minister of Defence Andrew Little who reiterated the government's support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

”This is an important conflict for the world, for the democratic world,” Little said.

“Because countries like ours cannot stand by while a force like Russia illegally invades a neighbour and encroaches on their land. This is a fight for freedom, it is a fight for democracy, and we must be at that fight.”

Little said the government was continuing to consider further support for Ukraine as the fighting was expected to intensify when spring arrived in Europe.

Elena Legenka/Supplied European ambassador to New Zealand Nina Obermeier hands a sunflower to Minister of Defence Andrew Little to remember the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians, some of whom had been present in protests at Civic Square a year ago, spoke with more hope than despair, reflecting the success Ukraine has had in repelling Russian forces throughout 2022.

Andriyy Legenkyy described the feeling of watching the war from afar.

“Our country is assaulted every day. We are physically here. But mentally we are there. Our suffering has not ended. We survive but we cannot truly live our lives until this is over.

”I'm proud to look around and see our biggest victory over Russia; the victory in the battle of minds and thoughts around the world. There cannot be a free Europe without a free Ukraine and we must defeat Russia on the battlefield to achieve that.”

Hanna Lashman also spoke about the battle to try and bring family out of Ukraine to safety.

Elena Legenka/Supplied Wellington based Ukrainian Hanna Lashman recounts the horror many Ukrainians have had to endure throughout 2022 because of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. To her left are fellow Ukrainians Andriyy Legensky and Olga Vorobey

“I was lucky to bring my mum and my brother to New Zealand thanks to the government decision to create a Special Ukraine Visa. But like many Ukrainians, we too suffered a loss of a loved one - a loss we will mourn for the rest of our lives.

“War is horrible and exhausting and I do get tired of bad news. But we cannot get tired. And after getting so far, light has to win over darkness.”

The ceremony ended with throwing sunflowers – the national flower of Ukraine – into Wellington Harbour in memory of those who had fought and died over the past year of conflict.

European ambassador Nina Obermeier told the crowd the significance of the ritual.

Elena Legenka/Supplied Ukrainians living in Wellington drop sunflowers - the national flower of Ukraine - into the Harbour in memory of those lost to the war.

“We've gathered here this morning to stand with Ukraine, but also to mourn and remember the fallen soldiers and the innocent civilians that have been murdered in this brutal war.”

As the flowers were dropped, the national anthem was sung by a crowd holding a mixture of Ukrainian, Polish, and European flags.

While the singing of the anthem had fewer tears than a year ago, there was an element of hope among the Ukrainians.

How it will be sung on February 24 2024 will depend on how the battle lines are drawn throughout this year.