Over 180 buses cancelled around Wellington on Friday

Over 180 buses around the Wellington region have been cancelled on Friday, including peak time services.

Key routes in and out of Wellington city to suburbs such as Houghton Bay and Johnsonville have been cancelled, forcing commuters to find alternative options.

Buses leaving Porirua station, Petone Station and Lower Hutt terminus have also been cancelled, leaving commuters at their respective train stations.

Cancellation notifications have piled up on the Metlink app and Metlink cancellation twitter accounts, while some on social media have complained of being crammed in like sardines to the remaining operating bus services.

Greater Wellington Regional Council transport committee chair Thomas Nash said Fridays can be particularly difficult.

“Drivers have a certain number of hours and they need time off. If they've logged a maximum number of hours and there’s no other option, we have to cancel them.”

The cancellations come a day after the regional council announced a fare rise of 6%, citing the need to fund the service to make it more reliable and more frequent.

Nash said without the extra $4.1m the fare increase would generate, the service would continue to deteriorate as would trust in it.

The 180 cancellations come a day after the regional council announced a fare rise of 6%.

Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash said cancellations are the price paid for decades of under-investment.

“I’m not going to spin this into something it's not because the truth is that the situation is not good and we need to do better.”

“We have the drivers in the country and we are training them. We know that by the end of the year, we’ll be where we need to be and that’ll happen gradually over the year.”

Nash said the 180 cancellations are the cumulation of a long period of under-investment.

“We have scrimped and saved and underinvested for too long and we’re seeing the impact of that staring us in the face, both with congestion and climate disasters like the recent East Coast flooding.

Commuters in Wellington will need to think twice about using the bus after a slew of cancellations occurred on Friday afternoon.

“Building back better needs to be a multi-generational national programme. Auckland and Wellington needed reliable mass rapid transit systems decades ago. This is something we need to invest in.”

Nash said increases in staff levels should result in a gradual improvement in bus routes over the coming year.

He also said the commencement of the light rail construction in Auckland made him hopeful for the central government’s commitment to public transport investment.