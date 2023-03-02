Parliament occupation: $8.32 million in costs still growing one year on

A video recap of the 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds in February and March 2022.

Head to Parliament today to marvel at the greenness of the lawn. Ride the slide. It would have been unimaginable just one year and many dollars ago.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Thudding helicopter blades woke Wellington before dawn on March 2, 2022 as a massive police operation began to end an anti-mandate occupation, which had started 23 days earlier and turned the Parliament precinct and surroundings into a scene of conspiracy theory and squalor.

Dollar figures can be put on the massive clean-up operation that followed but some costs are less-tangible: Divisions in society, in-person classes missed and sewage in the harbour are just some.

Parliamentary Service puts an exact figure of the cost for its part: $799,963.32, including $344,676.64 in maintenance and repairs, and legal costs at $4022.96.

The Wellington City Council spent $221,260.59 on contracted maintenance, street lighting and street cleaning resulting from the occupation. Direct costs such as repairing damage and removing graffiti – including from the cenotaph war memorial – added about another $100,000 to that, figures released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act show.

That included the making of a “poultice” – a sort of paste – to get a “greasy substance” from the cenotaph stonework. There was also about 1500 hours of staff time dedicated to the cleanup and aftermath.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Then and now: Super-imposed images show Parliament grounds this week, and the chaotic scenes in the exact same spot as the occupation ended in March 2022.

An Official Information Act response from police in April last year showed that more than 1800 police staff – one in eight of the total police force – were seconded to Wellington for the protest. The cost of the police operation was put at $3.699m by June 2022 but this did not include personnel costs of staff there.

Vic Books manager Jessica Godfrey said the opening of its shop at the Pipitea campus – by Parliament – was seen as the “big hope” for the shop which started at Victoria University’s Kelburn campus.

The occupation – literally camped outside the front door – came at the start of trimester one, or “Christmas” for university booksellers.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The chaotic end to the occupation in 2022.

The company had 42 staff in 2020. The Pipitea shop closed in July and the final 15 staff will go when the Kelburn shop closes at the end of March.

Covid, and the rise in working from home and online learning, played a role but so too did the occupation, she said.

Police made 301 arrests during and after the occupation though some may be the same person arrested twice. Some got convictions and a criminal record. Twenty-six of them are still going through court and that cost is put back on taxpayers.

Some, due to the wider anti-mandate movement, lost jobs and, with it, spending power.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A sign in the front window of the former Vic Books outlet at the Pipitea campus. The Kelburn shop is also about to close.

Meanwhile, an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation after nearly 1900 complaints is expected at the end of March. IPCA general manager Kevin Currie said the IPCA got an extra $3.5m in funding to investigate complaints but the final cost won’t be known until the end of June.

At Molesworth Shoe and Bag Repair, turnover in 2022 was reduced by about 50% and there was virtually no trade during the occupation, said Ash Jethwa from the shop.

Covid plus the occupation was a “sucker punch from both ends”, he said.

For Sean Alexandra, from Wellington Glamour, a beauty salon just off Molesworth St, it has been hit followed by hit with lockdowns, the protest, and then the Omicron spike.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Molesworth Shoe and Bag Repair saw revenue down by 50% in 2022. Pictured are Ramesh Parbhu, left, and son-in-law Ash Jethwa.

“The protest was worse because people were scared to come to town,” she said.

At Thorndon School, where parents stationed themselves along the route to get children safely to school, principal Aroha Hohepa said there was no lasting impact on her pupils and there was one positive from the occupation.

”It brought the central city and kura (school) together ... there was a real sense of community and looking after each other,” she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A person puts out a fire started as occupiers were forced from Parliament grounds.

The Kate Sheppard Apartments look over the Parliament grounds. To resident Alan Stewart it is an episode best forgotten.

Residents would get accosted and told not to wear a mask when they went outside, the apartment block’s entrances were filled with occupiers, and on the final day they had to close the windows to stop the pepper spray coming in. But like the nearby school, some good came.

Residents got to know each other and a WhatsApp group set up to exchange knowledge and support continues today.

Wellington Sculpture Trust chairperson Sue Elliott was on social media during the occupation and saw a post of an occupier holding up a speaker as proof of the government “listening in”.

It was in fact a speaker installed for the trust as part of an art piece by Joe Sheehan called Walk the Line – a series of pounamu stones marking the path of a stream that once ran down what is now Bowen St to the waterfront with speakers playing the sound of the stream source.

The only real way the government was “listening in” was if workers or politicians took time out to relax to the sound of a babbling brook.