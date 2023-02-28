Bus collects van's overhanging boot, rips out windows, destroys begonia bed

A bus had its side windows and door smashed after hitting a van door in Lambton Quay on Tuesday morning.

A Lambton Quay begonia bed is in tatters – but got a spontaneous watering – and a bus is minus several windows after a bizarre crash in central Wellington.

Dean Hamer, who witnessed the incident near Midland Park before 9am on Tuesday morning, said a van had parked in angle parking and the tradesman inside had his boot open with it jutting into the bus lane.

A bus arrived on the scene and, instead of stopping or going around the door, the driver continued in a straight line, he said.

“She should have stopped because she couldn’t go through, but she went through anyway.”

Five windows on the left side of the bus, plus one of the rear doors, smashed as the bus ploughed through, then parked blocking the lane.

This led to other buses behind, having to mount the garden, leaving a deep and muddy rut through a flower bed and triggering the sprinkler system in the process.

The van driver, who asked not to be identified, said he came to the side door and heard a loud “boom” as the bus went through.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said the bed of begonias and sprinkler system were “quite badly damaged”.

“We encourage people to tip toe through our flowerbeds, not drive,” she said.

A statement from Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said she was aware of the accident, which involved a number 25 bus.

“No passengers were harmed. Metlink will work with the operator and driver to understand the cause of the accident, in line with usual health, safety and wellbeing practices.”

Tranzurban runs the number 25 group. Managing director Paul Snelgrove said video footage from the bus would be downloaded to see what happened.

The company had people onsite interviewing the driver.

“You have to assume the driver hasn't deliberately hit the van,” he said. Tranzurban would accept liability if the bus driver was at fault, he said.