By the numbers: The 23 days of New Zealand's Parliament occupation

On day 23 of the anti-mandate occupation, police moved in to clear tents and remove protesters from Parliament grounds and Molesworth Street.

The chaotic, riotous end of a 23-day occupation that turned the Parliamentary precinct into something akin to a war zone was one year ago on Thursday.

The protest started on January 8, 2022 when convoys from across New Zealand converged on Wellington and set up camp on Parliament lawns and surrounding streets.

The group opposed the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates but there were other causes amongst them: opposition to the Three Waters reforms, opposition to then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, opposition to the mainstream media and, from a few, support for former US President Donald Trump.

The 23 days would see the once-pristine grounds of Parliament turned into a bog. Deep piles of rubbish piled up, ad-hoc toilets were plumbed into the storm water system, and many people could not get to work in the area. Victoria University moved its classes away from the Pipitea campus, by Parliament, and some businesses could no longer operate.

By March 2 police moved in in force and ejected the occupiers. Fires were set and bricks were hurled.

A year on, we tally up some of the key numbers of how it all went down.

Braden Fastier/Stuff On day 23 of the protests at police and protesters violently clashed as the occupation site was dismantled.

1800

The number of police staff seconded to Wellington for the occupation.

301

Police arrests during and after the occupation. Of those, 172 people had charges withdrawn, 30 people got diversion, and 26 pleaded guilty.

26

People still amid active prosecutions.

$799,963.32

The operation cost to Parliamentary Service. It included almost $345,000 for repairs and maintenance, more than $72,000 for cleaning, and almost $85,000 in security installation.

$321,260.59

How much the occupation cost the Wellington City Council. While about $100,000 was internal costs, the rest was for contracted companies. It included costs to transport in concrete blocks, as well as repairs to footpath, roads, signs, and street furniture.

100

Approximate number of Wellington City Council staff assigned to the occupation at different stages.

1500

Hours council staff spent on the occupation.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clashed with protesters as they removed tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the anti-mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington in March, 2022.

$3.699 million

How much police spent on the operation, not including personnel costs. It does include costs such as accommodation, staff expense claims, food, towing, airfares and vehicles, venues and helicopter hire.

$3.5 million

Extra funding for the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) to investigate allegations made from the occupation.

1900

The number of occupation-related complaints to the IPCA, and the reason it needed extra funding.

50

The percentage drop in revenue for one Molesworth St business in 2022. The occupation effectively ended trade but Covid also added to problems.

Two

At least two politicians – veteran national politician Winston Peters who was not in Parliament at the time, and then-Wellington Mayor Andy Foster – engaged with protesters at the site against wide political consensus.

17

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst people in the camp during the final days of the occupation. The Ministry of Health, citing a reluctance of occupiers to get tested, believed the true number of cases was much higher.

One

Ad-hoc toilet block installed in the middle of Molesworth St – a street usually teeming with public servants – and apparently plumbed into the storm water system, which flows to the sea.