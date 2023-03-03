Life-sized Lego dinosaurs to greet first visitors to capital's convention centre

Tākina, the Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, will open on June 3 with the internationally acclaimed Lego show Jurassic World by Brickman.

Wellington’s multi-million dollar convention and exhibition centre on Cable St will open its doors on June 3 during King’s Birthday Weekend after a delay caused by Covid-19.

Visitors to the first exhibition at Tākina, Jurassic World by Brickman, will walk through the iconic 4 metre high Jurassic World gates to be welcomed by Lego dinosaurs including a life-sized Brachiosaurus​ and a Baryonyx​.

The three-storey complex began construction in December 2019 and included meeting and exhibition spaces covering 10,000 square metres on the top two floors, and a 1280sqm exhibition gallery on the ground floor.

Mayor Tory Whanau said she was “really excited” about the opening. The venue was looking “flash and quite magnificent”, she said.

READ MORE:

* Lego master Ryan 'The Brickman' McNaught is coming to Hamilton

* Wellington convention and exhibition centre starting to take shape

* Wellington City councillors ask for business case to make decision on convention centre



The Lego show is the biggest created by Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught, and includes a 4.8 metre-long Baryonyx weighing more than 400 kilograms, made up of 102,317 Lego bricks, Wellington City Council said.

A timelapse showing the construction of the Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Visitors would be able to experience the inner working of the Jurassic World lab with more than 50 large-scale dinosaurs on display.

It featured a 1.8 tonne life-sized Brachiosaurus in the baby dinosaur enclosure, life-sized dinosaurs in a petting zoo, a Brachiosaurus big enough to walk under, and photo opportunities to recreate some of the most iconic moments from the films – including getting up close and personal with two life-size velociraptors.

Supplied Over 50 large-scale dinosaurs would be on display including a T rex model weighing a tonne.

Of the 6 million Lego bricks assembling the exhibition, 2.5 million would be available for visitors to create their own creatures, the council said.

McNaught said “thousands of hours” went into building the models – some of which were “the most complex and challenging ones we have made to date”.

The only Southern Hemisphere certified Lego professional said New Zealand fans would be “blown away” by its scale.

Supplied Of 6 million Lego bricks, 2.5 million would be available for visitors to create their own models.

”Being able to bring them to Wellington is just fantastic.”

Whanau said the centre would be able to host a wide variety of events.

“It just means we’re finally able to host big exhibitions – big touring exhibitions from overseas as well as New Zealand.”

Bookings over the next 18 months were already made, and events over the next three years were expected to drive Wellington’s economy by more than $70 million, Whanau said.

Supplied Lego show Jurassic World by Brickman will be on display until October 16.

“That’s a much-needed boost for our city.”

She was confident the capital had the capacity to host an influx of visitors with the new convention centre expected to host 400,000 people per year.

Hotels and the hospitality industry would be “totally booked out” but it would also give developers and investors confidence it was worth investing in Wellington, Whanau said.

Supplied The opening for Tākina was delayed due to Covid-19 but is set for King’s Birthday Weekend in June.

The project had gone over its $179m budget by about $5.75m which was largely due to inflation and increased construction costs, she said.

Whanau said 175,000 tickets would be available for the exhibition, running until October 16.

“I’ve not really been a lego fan myself, but I think this is going to be one of those things that converts me, I think I’m really going to get into it.”