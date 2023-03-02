Man stabbed multiple times in attack close to Wellington Hospital, police believe

A 32-year-old man is believed to have been stabbed several times in Newtown early Thursday morning. (file photo)

Police believe a man who was stabbed several times then walked to Wellington Hospital for help.

Police are seeking witnesses to the serious assault, believed to have happened in Newtown around 4:30am on Thursday.

During the attack the 32-year-old man received several stab wounds. Police said he then appeared to have made his way on foot to the hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The exact location of the assault is believed to have been close to the hospital, possibly around Mein St, Daniell St, or Constable Street.

Police are looking for witnesses to the attack and described the victim as approximately 163 cm tall, with a solid build and of Māori descent. He was wearing red shoes, grey pants, and a blue checked shirt at the time of the attack.

Anyone who saw a man of this description walking towards the hospital, or had any information about a fight or disorder in the area, is asked to contact Police on 105 or via their website using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number ‘230302/1453’.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Capital & Coast District Health Board spokesperson confirmed the man was in a stable condition in a ward.