Person arrives at Wellington hospital in early hours with critical injuries
A person has arrived at Wellington Hospital's emergency department with critical injuries early on Thursday morning.
Details of the incident remain vague but a police spokesperson has confirmed the person arrived at the department at 4.40am.
There injuries were described as “critical” – meaning life-threatening .
"Inquiries are under way to establish what happened and at this early stage, no further information is available," a statement from police said.