Wellington Hospital patient with critical injuries in stable condition
The unknown person who was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries is in a stable condition.
A person arrived at Wellington Hospital's emergency department with critical injuries early on Thursday morning.
A Capital & Coast District Health Board spokesperson confirmed the unknown person was currently in stable condition in a ward.
Details of the early morning incident remained vague, but a police spokesperson confirmed the person arrived at the hospital’s emergency department at 4.40am.
Their injuries were described as “critical” – meaning life-threatening .
"Inquiries are under way to establish what happened and at this early stage, no further information is available," a statement from police said.