Wellington Hospital patient with critical injuries in stable condition

The person arrived at Wellington’s emergency department at 4.40am on Thursday is currently stable. (file photo)

The unknown person who was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries is in a stable condition.

A person arrived at Wellington Hospital's emergency department with critical injuries early on Thursday morning.

A Capital & Coast District Health Board spokesperson confirmed the unknown person was currently in stable condition in a ward.

Details of the early morning incident remained vague, but a police spokesperson confirmed the person arrived at the hospital’s emergency department at 4.40am.

Their injuries were described as “critical” – meaning life-threatening .

"Inquiries are under way to establish what happened and at this early stage, no further information is available," a statement from police said.