Wellington council rethink after labelled 'complicit with genocide denial'

Police, under authority from the Wellington City Council, told Richard Noble he would be arrested if he brought a "recognise Armenian genocide" flag to an Anzac service at the Ataturk memorial on Wellington's south coast.

The Wellington City Council, slammed as being "complicit in genocide denial" after granting police arrest powers over Anzac Day protesters, is taking a second look at its decision.

The issue came to light on Anzac Day 2022, when Richard Noble arrived at a service at Pukeahu War Memorial Park holding a "recognise Armenian Genocide" banner. The war memorial is owned by the central government and no action was taken against him.

But when he turned up at the Ataturk Turkish memorial on council land above the south coast, a police officer warned him he would be arrested if he displayed the flag.

The killing of between 664,000 and 1.2 million Armenian people by the Ottoman – now Turkish – government between 1915 and 1916 is recognised as genocide by 32 countries including the United States, Canada, France, Germany and Russia. New Zealand does not officially recognise it as a genocide.

Police had the authority to threaten Noble with arrest. Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow wrote to police days before Anzac Day 2021, giving them permission to trespass people from council land at the cenotaph and Ataturk Memorial Park, but only on Anzac days and with no end date set.

She stressed police must not breach the Human Rights Act and only act reasonably.

1 NEWS The Last Post plays during the Anzac Day dawn service at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington in April.

However, Noble on Thursday told the council’s Social, Cultural and Economic Committee that the permission made the council "complicit in genocide denial".

“It is your authorisation, it is on your watch,” he said.

Just hours later, an emailed statement from the council said it was liaising with police about whether “any trespass delegation is appropriate and required”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Richard Noble at the Pukeahu Anzac service in 2021 where he was allowed to hold his flag.

The council supported people’s rights to public protest as defined under the Bill of Rights.

All councillors were asked if the council should alter the police authorisation.

“I strongly oppose this delegation given by council to police,” said Iona Pannett. Before the council announced its rethink, she registered her displeasure to McKerrow.

“The right to peaceful protest against gross human rights is sacrosanct in our society and so should be rescinded.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Noble returned to Pukeahu War Memorial Park on Anzac Day 2022, where police had no issue.

Ray Chung agreed: “I’m a very strong believer in the freedom of speech and as long as no damage is done and they’re not inciting violence by groups opposing what he’s saying, I’m fine with him being allowed continue his protest without impediment.”

Tim Brown, a paid member of the Free Speech Union, cited the famous line: ‘"I [may] disapprove of what you say but will defend to the death your right to say it."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in an emailed statement, said it was important “historical injustices” such as the Ottoman treatment of Armenian people were “acknowledged appropriately”. It supported “reconciliation” between Turkey and Armenia.

“For determining whether a particular situation constitutes a genocide, Aotearoa New Zealand places great emphasis on the findings of international courts and tribunals.”

Police have been asked if they planned to trespass peaceful protesters at this year’s Anzac Day.

Genocide is defined by the United Nations as defined acts, including killing, “with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”.