Fleur Fitzsimons to run in safe Labour seat of Rongotai

Former Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons has been confirmed as the candidate for the Rongotai electorate.

The Labour Party selected Fitzsimons – who was unopposed – at a meeting on Saturday.

Fitzsimons was elected to the Wellington City Council in a 2017 by-election after Paul Eagle left local body politics to stand for Parliament.

He has been the Labour MP for Rongotai since but in December, after a failed run to be Wellington mayor, confirmed he would not run in this year’s general election.

Fitzsimons has long been tipped to replace him on Labour’s Rongotai ticket but, when she announced she would not run in the 2022 local body elections, she would say only that she was not ruling it out.

“South Wellington is my home and the community I love,” the Island Bay-based Fitzsimons said as she announced her run for Rongotai.

”I’m really pleased to have this opportunity to seek to represent Rongotai including those in the Chatham Islands and I will be working hard between now and election day to gain the trust and support of local people.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Current Rongotai MP Paul Eagleis stepping down.

Fitzsimons is a union lawyer and former student president at Victoria University and the New Zealand University Students Association, and current Public Service Association assistant secretary.

During her time at the Wellington City Council she was seen as the de facto leader of the left wing side of the council chamber during a highly tense three-year term led by then-Mayor Andy Foster.

She listed her council achievements as getting diggers to Ōwhiro Bay on the south coast to remove a sand ramp that drove waves to the road and properties, stopping the demolition of the Newtown Workingmens’ Bowling Club and trebling funding to sexual violence prevention agencies.

She also highlighted the purchase of the Take Ten bus to support young people in town at the weekends, stopping privatisation of the central library, getting Island Bay water leaks fixed and the free swimming pool entry for under 5-year-olds council policy.

“It is critical that Members of Parliament work for the people they represent no matter their politics or point of view, this is what I did as a city councillor and it is what I would continue to do if I am elected to Parliament,” she said.

“I have known the prime minister since our days at university together, I have seen up close his work ethic and his fundamental decency as a person. His focus on bread and butter issues like controlling the cost of living is exactly what we need right now.”