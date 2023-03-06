The Princess and the quake-prone tower

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage closed the Wellington Carillon due to quake fears, but special exemption was given to Princess Anne on her recent visit.

Princess Anne attended a wreath laying beneath a quake-prone Wellington tower just hours before Wellington was rocked by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake.

The Princess, 16th in succession to the throne, and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence arrived in Wellington on February 15 as Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the country. Later that evening, a magnitude-6.3 quake, centred northwest of Paraparaumu, rocked the capital and was felt from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island.

Part of the royal visit saw Princess Anne attend a wreath laying in the Hall of Memories, in the same building as the Carillon at the Pukeahu War Memorial Park.

The Carillon meets just 11% to 15% of new building standards (NBS) and is closed for a $7.1 million strengthening project due to end in May 2027 at the latest.

READ MORE:

* Time frame set to strengthen carillon at Wellington's national war memorial

* Events in Wellington come to a halt, public transport timetable changes as country enters alert level 4

* Documents show ministry blunders on Wellington's Carillon tower



The Hall of Memories was earlier strengthened to 100% of NBS but Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website currently says, “until the tower is strengthened, it’s safer to keep the whole building closed”.

A ministry spokesperson said the website would be updated as new reports showed it was now safe.

Ministry deputy chief executive of delivery/pou mataaho o te hua Glenis Philip-Barbara said the Princess’s visit was the first time the hall had opened since 2020.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Princess Anne in Wellington in February.

It was decided the Hall of Memories could open for one-off ceremonies and annual commemorations. This was after engineers said the National War Memorial building was safe to enter.

The National War Memorial Building encompasses both the Carillon and Hall of Memories. MCH has been asked to clarify how the whole building can be safe when part of it is as low as 11% to 14% of NBS.

The reopening also came after new Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment advice that buildings with low seismic ratings could be occupied “while owners plan, fund and then undertake seismic remediation work”, Philip-Barbara said.

A 2020 seismic report showed the Carillon Bell Tower was earthquake prone.

1 NEWS The Last Post plays during the Anzac Day dawn service at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington in April.

The tower met 15% of the new building standard (NBS). Anything under 34% is considered quake-prone. The Wellington City Council earthquake prone building notice for the bell tower gives it an 11% NBS standard.

The report said the tower was “very high risk” and the danger to occupants was deemed “greater than 25 times that expected for a new building”.

The bells and frames posed “significant” threat to life, the report said.

“The bells exceed 25kg and could fall on spaces that function as egress paths, or where people regularly congregate ...

“The loss of support to the bells also has the potential to cause another building element to lose support or fall from the building, or cause another section of the building to lose support or collapse.

“There are a number of different failure mechanism of the bell frames that could be envisaged, but all are likely to lead to the same significant life safety hazard.”

A February MCH newsletter said new engineering advice was that the bells’ frames were stronger than initially thought.

Back in 2010, it was revealed that workers revamping nearby Government House discovered 3½ tonnes of bricks sitting above the dining room – which had hosted dignitaries including the Queen and former United States president Lyndon Johnson.

The bricks that had been below were removed as part of an earlier renovation.