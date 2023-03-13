Leak-lined boulevard in Tawa turns berm to squelchy mess

A tree on Sunrise Boulevard in Tawa drowning in leaking water as it pools near the roots and flows down the street

Sunrise Blvd in Tawa is a boulevard lined by trees – and by water leaks.

One tree situated on a berm was drowned in water as the leak sprung up from its trench, spilling over into the gutter and leaving water running down the street and pavement.

Further down the road, two water leaks spilling from cracks in the asphalt joined to form one muddy stream down the hill.

Another was springing from a grass berm, causing water to flow down the footpath and pool near the roots of a nearby tree.

What this means is that some of the berms on Sunrise Blvd have gone from solid soil and grass to a squelchy muddy wet mess.

Resident George Benjin said the leaks were visible all along the street, with two major ones and at least three minor ones identified.

“The two big ones must be losing at least ten litres per minute.

“You also see smaller ones as well dotted along the road and footpaths.”

In a statement, Wellington Water head of customer experience Lisa Strickland said plans were afoot to mend the leaks lining this Tawa street.

Conor Knell/Stuff A leak on Sunrise Boulevard where water is seeping through cracks in the asphalt and forming a muddy stream in the gutter

“The longest standing of the leaks we knew of were reported on January 24 and another two were reported in February. At the time of initial notification, these were medium priority leaks.

“This has given our team a good idea of the severity of leaks on Sunrise Boulevard and the leaks have now been escalated. We’ve ordered maps that show other underground utilities as part of our planning, and will get out and make the repairs as soon as we have all the resources needed.”

Strickland thanked local residents for their vigilance in reporting the leaks.

“The community have done a fantastic job at reporting and keeping us up to date with these leaks. They’ve told us if the leaks are getting worse by sending photos and videos.

“We can’t always get on-site as soon as leaks are reported so this information is very important for us.”

Over the past three weeks, Wellington Water has reported more than 2900 confirmed leaks. In the past week, 256 leaks have been fixed.