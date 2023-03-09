Frustrated Wellington commuters waving the bus goodbye

A group of parents in Wellington’s largest suburb are joining forces to come up with alternative ways to get to their kids to school as the city’s “bustastrophe” shows no sign of easing

The families are calling for a dedicated school bus from Karori to Wellington High School, arguing the current service, which only takes pupils as far as Wellington College, is not fit for purpose.

They say packed buses mean children who don’t board at the first few stops are often left stranded, some buses don’t turn up, and there’s a 15-minute walk – in the rain in winter –at the end of the journey.

Tina Carter, who has two children at Wellington High, says her 12-year-old daughter has managed to “successfully catch the bus” just four times this year, once after she had been forced to knock on the door to get a reluctant driver to let her daughter on.

Carter has set up a WhatsApp ​group for families in Karori, Makara, Northland and Thorndon who are facing similar challenges.

“They’re just not getting a look in,” Carter said.

“Some kids walk up the street to beat the crush, many walk into town to catch more frequent buses there. That’s all good for our short summer but means a cold soggy walk most of the year.”

Workarounds so that “kids aren't being left on the kerb each morning” include carpooling, driving children to the start of the route “to beat the commuters”, and dropping them off at stops nearer other bus routes. Some older students have taken to walking, which is a 45-minute journey.

“It shouldn’t be this hard, surely,” Carter said.

Walking is also the preferred method of getting to and from work for Karori resident Danny Stubbe​ these days.

The once regular bus user says the number of cancellations meant signalling to get on board had become less about waving the driver down than waving the bus goodbye.

”How many bus cancellations into Karori at peak hour does it take to qualify as a bugger’s muddle? When the bus does come past they are usually full. What should have been a 15 to 20-minute journey was taking up to an hour.”

Meanwhile, “Ride like your aunty is watching” a campaign to encourage better manners on Wellington buses was launched by public transport provider Metlink last week.

The $175,000 “customer etiquette” information campaign was due to get underway in 2020, but due to Covid disruptions was put on the back burner.

Its roll-out coincided with an announcement that bus fares will increase by 6% across the Wellington region on April 1. At the same time the region continues to struggle with a shortage of about 125 bus drivers, with 650 bus drivers required to run the full network timetable.

There have been 180 services temporarily suspended and many daily cancellations – on Monday there were 165 cancellations.

Sweeping changes were made to the Wellington bus network in 2018. At the time Metlink said they would create a more efficient network design in terms of routes, bus stops and timetables, high-frequency routes and more services, more effective transfers and some improved off-peak services especially at weekends.

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter​ said issues with overcrowding and cancellations would likely continue at least until the middle of the year.

“None of us like being in this situation, but it’s not unique to Wellington.They’re 400–500 drivers down in Auckland.”

NZ Bus, which serviced the busiest route – the Number 2 from Karori to Seatoun or Miramar – had 88 international driver recruits in the pipeline, with 10 currently in the city undergoing familiarisation training. Tranzurban ​was also “actively recruiting”.

He was aware of the push to get a dedicated Wellington High bus service and said he could understand the concerns of any parent wanting to get their child to school safely.