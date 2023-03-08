Gang-linked tenant prompts round-the-clock security at Wellington council flats

The Wellington City Council's Central Park Flats, where one gang-associated resident is causing trouble for residents.

Round-the-clock security has been stationed at a Wellington City Council housing block due to a single gang-linked tenant.

A Central Park Flats resident, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said it had turned from a nice community – albeit with some problems – into an “absolute ghetto, hellhole” since a woman moved in days before Christmas and brought gang members, noise, rubbish, and intimidation with her.

“When they are around, you keep your head down, you stay in your apartment,” the resident said.

The council is bound to act within the Residential Tenancies Act and cannot discriminate against gang members or associates. However, tenants say they do not feel safe.

The anonymous resident alleged gang members associated with the woman were behind an armed police callout on January 5 during which residents – including elderly, refugees and children – arrived home to a lockdown and a siege-like scene.

The gang-linked woman almost immediately created noise problems after moving in, with loud music and people arriving through the night “shouting, screaming, yelling”.

City Housing manager Angelique Jackson confirmed the tenant in question was a gang associate.

A meeting was held with residents on February 9 about issues with the woman and, as a result, roving security was hired to patrol the area. This was upgraded on February 20 to two security guards on-site, 24 hours day, seven days a week at the block the woman lived.

The council got regular reports and no further incidents had been reported since February 20, Jackson said.

“We were advised of issues regarding this tenancy and have been working closely with the tenant and support agencies to resolve this, this can take some time but we are working as quickly as we can within the bounds of the Residential Tenancies Act and the evidence provided to date.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI The flats had problems but were nice until one woman moved in, a tenant says.

A text message sent to residents on Monday said the council was “working hard” to address issues and hoped to have a resolution “soon”.

A second resident in the block, who also asked for anonymity on safety grounds, kept a diary of incidents and confirmed multiple gang members were coming and going from the building day and night.

The repeated music through the night, along with swearing, arguing, and people ringing doorbells to get in at all hours, led her to buy industrial strength ear muffs but could still hear the music. She ended up having to stay at a friend’s house to get some sleep.

The council has confirmed there have been four noise control call-outs to the block where woman lives since December.

Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson said his office had been helping with the situation and supporting residents.

They were working with the council to ensure residents were kept safe.

In a statement, police said they were aware of complaints regarding a person residing at Central Park Flats and residents could expect an increased police presence as officers carried out prevention-based activities in the area.