Rooftop ward green-lit at Wellington Hospital, work continues on leaky pipes

Repair work underway on the roof of Wellington Regional Hospital’s main building, where 24 leaks in the roof membrane need fixing.

A temporary 12-bed ward on the roof of Wellington Regional Hospital has been given the green light so work to replace leaky copper pipes can continue, but it will be a year before patients are up there.

An application asked Wellington City Council to urgently approve a plan to house patients in a temporary ward on the roof of level 3, with hospital management calling it “the only practical solution” to enable the pipe work to continue.

”This work needs to start urgently as the facility must be available by the end of June 2023,” the hospital’s facilities and business services acting director, Roger Palairet, told the council at the time.

But on Wednesday he said while the portacom to house the temporary ward was being constructed in Upper Hutt, it would not be in place for about a year. “It’s not this winter."

READ MORE:

* Wellington Hospital plans 12-bed rooftop ward amid pipe fixes

* Plans for $2 billion spend on Wellington hospitals moving 'at pace'

* Patient rooms in Whangārei Hospital emergency department close due to leaking ceiling



The delay happens to come as the hospital calls for a certified repairer to fix 24 leaks in the roof membrane, some of which are on the same surface where the portacom will be.

Up to 20 plumbers were regularly on site to continue fixing the leaky copper pipes, Palairet said, which affected all eight levels of the hospital.

The portacom, worth $5 million, was a way to ensure no bed spaces were lost while the pipes were repaired.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington hospital’s emergency department regularly has 10 patients waiting in corridors.

The hospital was “desperately full”, so the work on wards could not begin until alternative spaces were available.

“And our ED regularly has 10 people in the corridors, to the point where they have even numbered the spaces.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Roger Palairet, facilities and business services acting director for Te Whatu Ora - Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley.

A staff member who worked in Wellington and Kenepuru hospitals said buckets were so common when it rained, staff just worked around them.

“It’s so frequent you just see them and walk past them, it’s not ‘fancy that’, it’s just, oh, there’s another one.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Previous repair work up on the roof on Wellington Regional Hospital.

A couple of years ago a leak in Kenepuru Hospital, which had since been fixed, got so bad the water was running down the walls, the staffer said.

Wellington’s hospitals are not the only ones which aren’t watertight – at Whangārei Hospital, staff were forced to close three patient rooms in the emergency department during Cyclone Gabrielle due to ceiling leaks.

Palairet said while some buckets came out during the cyclone, it was “no more than we would normally have” and did not require any wards or rooms to be closed.

Stuff has asked Te Whatu Ora for a breakdown of which public hospitals in New Zealand experienced leaking ceilings or walls due to Cyclone Gabrielle, but was told the agency would not decide whether it would release the information until April 27.